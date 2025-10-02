The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Related Image

Weber State women’s soccer goes 2–0 to start Big Sky play

Will Naughton, Reporter
October 2, 2025
Categories:
Weber State Athletics/Robert Casey
Weber State University’s women’s soccer players hug after a victory.– Las jugadoras del equipo femenino de fútbol de Weber State University se dan un abrazo después de su victoria

The Weber State University women’s soccer team kicked off their Big Sky conference campaign with a 2–1 home win against Eastern Washington University on Sept. 25 and a 3–1 home victory over the University of Idaho on Sept. 28.

Weber State vs. Eastern Washington

With the “W” shining in the mountains over Wildcat Field, Weber triumphed over the Eagles with a two-goal game from junior defender/forward Lily Blum and three saves from freshman goalkeeper Lauren Butorac. EWU senior goalkeeper made six saves to keep her side in the fight, regardless of the loss.

Weber got off to a flying start in the first half when Blum rose highest in the box to meet freshman defender Cadence Packer’s deep cross from the left side of the pitch and placed the ball in the bottom right corner with a glancing header.

Afterward, the Wildcats “showed moments of good soccer” but “looked sluggish for a lot of the game,” said Weber State coach Kyle Christensen.

Despite this, Blum found the net again in the second half and scored what proved to be the decisive goal for Weber. Senior forward Sayler Schlosser twisted and turned on the right wing before clipping in a cross to the back post for Blum, who once again leaped through the air to finish on the half-volley.

Blum expounded on what made her performance possible after the final whistle and gave her thoughts on how the team can continue to grow.

“We had a lot of chances through getting the ball wide and down the line,” Blum said. “I think one of the biggest things is pressing: making sure we make it extremely hard for the other team to keep the ball and pass the ball and basically do anything.”

With just under 15 minutes to play, freshman midfielder Noelle Raczykowski gave EWU a sliver of hope by prodding the ball into the net from close range. Ultimately, it was not enough to overcome Weber State.

Christensen criticized the Wildcats’ “lulls in energy” throughout the match but acknowledged the positives of the victory.

“We just lacked a little sharpness,” Christensen said. “We talked about scoring early and scoring multiple. Overall, I thought we scored early, but then it was just kind of a foot-off-the-pedal type situation, and we didn’t get the next one as soon as I would have liked. Even when it was 2–0, we should have been hunting better for that third goal. But, these are things we’ll learn from and have to improve to get results in the future.”

Weber State vs. Idaho

Weber won their second conference game at Wildcat Field as midfielders Brynlee Meyerhoffer and Tenzi Knowles joined Schlosser on the scoresheet to down Idaho.

Meyerhoffer opened the scoring for Weber in minute 15 following a corner kick, receiving defender Isabella Sackett’s pass with an evasive touch before slotting the ball into the bottom right corner.

Early in the second half, Knowles doubled Weber’s advantage with a finish on the rebound. Schlosser’s shot from outside the area was saved in the center of the goal, but Vandal goalkeeper Paula Flores could not stop the ball from falling to Knowles, who scored from close range.

Schlosser made it 3–0 for the Wildcats less than 10 minutes later. Wildcat forward Grace Kirby approached the left wing with poise before dishing the ball off to Schlosser around 20 yards from goal. After opening her body to the goal with the first touch, Schlosser lashed the ball into the top left corner of the net.

Idaho pulled one back in minute 67 through midfielder Sara Rodgers, whose goal was assisted by forward Bella Gissendenner. This brought the score to 3–1, where it would remain for a Weber State win.

The Wildcats will be back in action on Oct. 2 when they host Portland State University.

Leer en Español aquí.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Social Work Professor Barrett Bonella speaks on Friday to an audience that had moved to Lindquist Hall because of rain at the Unity Conference: Uncensored, an event organized to protest the cancellation of the Unity Conference on censorship. (Gavin Olson/The Signpost)
Academic freedom tested as conference presses on
The Stewart Library building on the Ogden Weber State University campus where the 27th Annual Unity Conference was originally meant to be held.
Breaking News: Conference to be held after recent cancelation
Ogden City Council member Large Seat B candidate, Kevin Lundell, speaks at a debate.-- Miembro del consejo de Ogden y candidato de la Silla B , Kevin Lundell, habla en el debate.
City Council Election: The battle for seat B
Tai Ibrah cosplaying as the character skin Renegade from the Fortnite video game.-- Tai Ibrah, haciendo cosplay del atuendo Renegade del videojuego Fortnite
FanX 2025: El mejor lugar para los nerds
The Ogden Strong Towns booths at the Civics Family Festival.
League of Women Voters host an involvement event
Weber State University's men's soccer team prays before the game starts.-- El equipo masculino de fútbol de Weber State University hace una oración antes de que el partido empiece.
El club de honores de fútbol rinden homenaje a ex-alumnos
More in Soccer
Weber State University's women's soccer players hug after a victory.-- Las jugadoras del equipo femenino de fútbol de Weber State University se dan un abrazo después de su victoria
El fútbol femenino de Weber anotó 2–0 para empezar la jugada Big Sky
Weber State University's men's soccer team prays before the game starts.-- El equipo masculino de fútbol de Weber State University hace una oración antes de que el partido empiece.
Men’s soccer club honor club alums
Weber State University's men's soccer team prays before the game starts.-- El equipo masculino de fútbol de Weber State University hace una oración antes de que el partido empiece.
Weber men’s soccer are undefeated champions
Tomas Paraizo prepares to kick the ball.-- Tomas Paraizo se prepara para patear la pelota
El equipo masculino de fútbol son campeones sin una sola derrota
Senior Grace Kirby (left0 places the ball for a corner kick. A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)
Weber State women’s soccer falls to UVU in intrastate matchup
Weber State University men's soccer player dribbles the ball around the opposing team.-- Un jugador del equipo masculino de fútbol de Weber state University dribla la pelota alrededor del equipo contrario.
Cat fight! Wildcats tie with cougars
More in Sports
Weber State University volleyball team huddled together on the court.-- El equipo de volleyball de Weber State se agrupa en la cancha.
Weber State derrota a Northern Colorado
Weber State University running back Davion Godley (#25), makes a run with the ball down the field as University of California, Davis players run after him.-- Corredor de Weber State Davion Godley (#25), hace un recorrido con el balón meintras los jugadores de la Universidad de California Davis lo persiguen.
Los Wildcats cometen errores en el inicio de la conferencia de Big Sky
Weber State University running back Davion Godley (#25), makes a run with the ball down the field as University of California, Davis players run after him.-- Corredor de Weber State Davion Godley (#25), hace un recorrido con el balón meintras los jugadores de la Universidad de California Davis lo persiguen.
Wildcats drop the ball at Big Sky Conference opener
Ogden City Council candidate at Large Seat B, Bart Blair.-- Candidato al consejo de Ogden City como Large Seat B, Bart Blair.
Cinco introducidos nuevos al salón de la fama
Rico Washington soars towards the basket to score.-- Rico Washington salta en los aires hacia la red para anotar un punto.
Weber Hall of Fame welcomes five new inductees
Alejendro Silva and Caleb Tebbs walk together after finishing the competition.-- Alejendro Silva y Caleb Tebbs caminan juntos después de terminar la competición (Shenoa Oliver/The Signpost)
Jugando con los Wildcats en el campo de Disc Golf
About the Contributor
Will Naughton
Will Naughton, Sports Reporter