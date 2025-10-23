Police Blotter 10/23

K9 Search

On Oct. 7, officers patrolling the Dee Events Center parking lot encountered two individuals parked. They were in separate vehicles, with one individual sitting in the back seat of their car. The individuals acted odd so officers called for a K9 unit to sniff. If the dog gets a positive alert, it gives officers probable cause to search the vehicles. The dog was alerted to a smell in one of the vehicles, but after a search was conducted nothing illegal was found.

Increased Patrols at University Village

On Oct. 7, officers patrolling University Village encountered an individual in a nearby Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint church parking lot. With a recent uptick of bike theft within the area officers made contact with the individual to ask for their ID and after a background check the individual was free to go.

Pedestrian Crossing Sign

On Oct. 8, a pedestrian crossing sign was found damaged and lying in the road near the A6 parking lot. Officers moved the sign out of the way and stood it back up. The case was then closed.

Hypodermic Needles

On Oct. 11, officers found a bike chained to a tree near the Weber County Ice Sheet. There have been numerous issues with homeless encampments within the area, so officers investigated further. They found evidence of homeless people moving back into the area, including hypodermic needles, which were collected.

Football Accident

On Oct. 12, officers received a complaint over the phone that an individual had been hit by a football during a game. The incident was concluded not to have been intentional, so no criminal act was committed. The individual who lodged the complaint was referred to the proper authorities to handle the situation.

Leer en Español aquí.