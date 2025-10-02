Men’s soccer club honor club alums

Weber State University’s men’s soccer club hosted an alumni night when they beat Utah State University 4–1 in Ogden on Sept. 24.

Weber recognized former players and coaches for their contributions to the program’s success while partnering with Gear Up for Good to donate athletic gear internationally and offer fans free food and drinks. The party started with an alumni game featuring ex-Wildcat players and ended with a Weber win at Spence Eccles Community Sports Complex.

At halftime against the Aggies, Wildcat coach Mike Genta addressed the “awesome fan turnout” with a speech honoring those who helped build the club into what it is today.

Genta presented framed jerseys to Craig Sanders, Tim Crompton, Zach Burton and Will Rader to commemorate the six national championships the club has won since its inception in the 1982-83 season.

“You have to honor where you came from so you can continue to move forward,” Genta said. “That’s what Weber has always been. That’s why other teams have a bright year once or twice, but the teams that consistently stay at the top are the ones that bring the legends back.”

Sanders made four consecutive tournament appearances as the Wildcats’ coach, winning the trophy against Baylor University in 1992 and 1993. Weber fell to Brigham Young University in the 1994 final after a penalty shootout, but the 1995 rematch saw Sanders lift the trophy again.

During that run, Crompton donned the captain’s armband and was the national tournament’s MVP in 1992. 10 years later, Crompton coached Weber’s 2002 championship team, beating BYU in the final and earning a national coach of the year title.

Under Crompton’s tutelage, Burton was part of the 2002 team during a playing career from 1998 to 2005. In 2008, he joined the coaching staff and achieved national champion status in 2009 and 2011 with victories against the University of Florida and the University of Missouri, respectively.

Rader, who played in purple from 2000-05, won the title as a player in 2002 before taking the reins as coach in 2006. In 10 years on the Weber touchline, he added seven regional championships and two more national championships while amassing an overall record of 192 wins, 21 losses and 15 draws.

As a freshman, Rader ventured to Northern Utah from Maui, Hawai’i, and experienced firsthand the family dynamic the club strives for.

“The team really picked me up and helped me,” Rader said. “The coaching staff treated me like a son and became mentors for my life and were able to help shape my career. I still do soccer, now, for a living.”

Crompton is now the athletic director at Weber and is proud to see the fruits of his labor flourishing all these years later.

“It gave me some purpose in being able to give back,” Crompton said. “We created a lot of pride in the institution itself, and I certainly feel like that’s stayed with me.”

They were not the only alumni being remembered on the night, as numerous others packed into the park to remember good times. Keith Jenson, Rick Miller, Shea Miller, Josh Stuart and Ryan Jensen, all of whom were grateful for the experiences they had during their time with the club were in attendance. Their testimonies illustrated why the club is more than just a team.

“It started with us,” Jenson said. “Born and raised in Ogden, I liked the program here and wanted to grow it here and develop it. That’s what kept me here.”

Rick Miller shared Jenson’s sentiments despite hailing from Texas.

“We outworked everybody,” Rick Miller said. “The road trips with all the guys, we had a great time and got along really well. Just spending time with all these guys on a day-in, day-out basis was amazing.”

Shea Miller was excited to attend the club’s first alumni night since he called time on his playing career.

“It’s fun to see the purple reign continue,” Shea Miller said. “It’s not just hard work, but dealing with adversity. On top of that, it’s new skills, a new level of play and trying to evolve and continually adapt. Those are things I use every day in my career.”

Stuart’s time as a Wildcat has likewise influenced his adult life away from the pitch.

“I’m at a point where I’m a dad, and I hung up the boots as a player many years ago,” Stuart said. “A lot of the lessons I learned as a player, I’m trying to pass along to my daughter as she stands next to me.”

Jensen was grateful for the chance to see old friends and see what the club has grown into today.

“Unfortunately, when I grew up playing there weren’t a lot of opportunities, so I took what was best,” Jensen said. “The coach, Craig Sanders, was a draw when I came up as a freshman as well as some of the older players. I wish we had more opportunities like the players have now. It’d be really nice growing up and playing again, I miss that.”

They all came to pay respect to an organization that continues to help students pursue their dreams on the pitch and in the classroom, even 43 years later.

