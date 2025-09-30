The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Related Image

Weber men’s soccer are undefeated champions

Will Naughton, Reporter
September 30, 2025
Categories:
Shenoa Oliver
Weber State University’s men’s soccer team prays before the game starts.– El equipo masculino de fútbol de Weber State University hace una oración antes de que el partido empiece.

The men’s soccer club at Weber State University remained undefeated and put on a show at home, toppling Utah State University 4–1 on Sept. 24 with many club legends watching in what was the club’s alumni night.

Wednesday was a night of celebration, family, friends and free food at Spence Eccles Ogden Community Sports Complex. Weber recognized former players and coaches for their influence and contributions to the program’s historic success while partnering with Gear Up for Good to donate athletic gear internationally. The Aggies could not spoil Wildcat festivities, and the home supporters left with something to smile about.

Tim Crompton, now the athletic director at Weber State, is proud to see the fruits of his labor flourishing all these years later.

“It gave me some purpose in giving back,” Crompton said. “We created a lot of pride in the institution itself, and I certainly feel like that’s stayed with me.”

In a scoreless first half, the match’s temperament was set with tackles and hostile retaliation flying in from both sides. The Wildcats thought they had found the opener when midfielder Corbin Bodily headed into the net with 20 minutes played. After deliberation amongst the referees, the lineswoman raised her flag for offside and cancelled the goal.

The deadlock was broken in the second half when Weber midfielder Paraskevas Bolos found forward Ben Gladwell wide of the Utah State defensive line with a sweeping pass. Gladwell controlled the ball at full speed before rattling it off the underside of the crossbar and into the goal to bring the score to 1–0 from outside the box.

Minutes later, Bolos doubled Weber’s advantage. The midfielder moved up the pitch into an advanced position and found himself in the right place at the right time. The ball bounced into the Aggie penalty box through a swarm of players, and Bolos slid in to fire his first-time shot past the Utah State goalkeeper.

USU got their consolation goal when forward Manav Soorma applied pressure on Wildcat goalkeeper Chance Izatt and poked the loose ball into the net for 2–1.

Gladwell grabbed his second of the evening through an unaided effort down the middle of the pitch. He picked up the ball roughly 40 yards from the Utah State goal and closed in on the dribble. Despite several Aggie defenders tracking back to stop him, Gladwell kept his balance and slotted the ball into the bottom corner for Weber’s third goal.

Wildcat defender Jonathan McKinney put the result beyond doubt with a solo effort of his own for 4–1. After Utah State’s defensive clearance saw the ball fall to McKinney’s feet, he darted up the wing and slithered past two Aggie defenders before firing home past the near-post from the right side of the box.

Bolos had his say from midfield in the match and proved influential in attack and defense.

“Good win for the boys, hard fought and dirty,” Bolos said. “It was physical through the first half. I think the 0–0 score definitely led to that, but we’ve just got to keep our heads. In the end, it’s whoever keeps their heads the most, and that was us.”

Weber State Coach Mike Genta was pleased with the result, and its implications with the novelty of the occasion.

“It feels amazing. We knew that … this would probably be the toughest match we’ve had going into the season thus far,” Genta said. “We came out and set the tone of how we were going to play and match them physically. We didn’t back down, and they’ve got a big back line.”

Leer en Español aquí.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Weber State University's current Editor-in-Chief for The Signpost, Nelly Hernandez.
Carta del Editor
Professor of Spanish and translation at Weber State University, Electra Gamon Fielding.-- Profesora de español y traducción en Weber State University, Electra Gamon Fielding.
Semana de Traducción: Weber State le muestra su apreciación a los traductores
Hundreds of vendors host booths throughout the weekend. -- Cientos de vendedores tienen cubicles por todo el fin de semana (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)
Fandom en FanX: un espacio para la comunidad
Weber State University volleyball team huddled together on the court.-- El equipo de volleyball de Weber State se agrupa en la cancha.
Weber State derrota a Northern Colorado
Weber State University volleyball team huddled together on the court.-- El equipo de volleyball de Weber State se agrupa en la cancha.
Weber Volleyball takes down Northern Colorado
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.
Reporte Policial - 09/30
More in Ogden Community/Events
Many convention goers dress up as their favorite characters.-- Varias personas que atienden la convención vestidos de sus personajes favoritos (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)
FanX 2025: The celebration of pop culture
Houston Wright and his poodle enjoy the evening at the Harvest Moon Celebration. -- Houston Wright y su poodle se divierten en la tarde durante la celebración de Harvest Moon(GavinOlson/TheSignpost)
Ogden welcomes fall with the Harvest Moon Celebration
The Encircle house is located on Washington Boulevard, between 24th and 25th street. (Jared Mitchell - The Signpost)
Announcing Encircle Ogden: An LGBTQ+ center
The Farmers Market Ogden logo on display up at the Farmers Market.// El logo del mercado de agricultores en una exhibición.
Join the community: Things to do on 25th
Cowboys preparing their horses to mount in the chutes before the Bulls Broncs and Bands competition.
Living the life of a cowboy: Ogden Pioneer Days Rodeo
Miss Rodeo Ogden Ada Poulter waving during the opening ceremony.
Safety in the Saddle: Ogden Pioneer Days Rodeo
More in Soccer
Tomas Paraizo prepares to kick the ball.-- Tomas Paraizo se prepara para patear la pelota
El equipo masculino de fútbol son campeones sin una sola derrota
Senior Grace Kirby (left0 places the ball for a corner kick. A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)
Weber State women’s soccer falls to UVU in intrastate matchup
Weber State University men's soccer player dribbles the ball around the opposing team.-- Un jugador del equipo masculino de fútbol de Weber state University dribla la pelota alrededor del equipo contrario.
Cat fight! Wildcats tie with cougars
Weber State University men's soccer player goes in for a kick on the ball. Un jugador del equipo masculino de fútbol de Weber state University se acerca para patear la pelota.
¡Pelea de gatos! Los Wildcats empatan contra los Cougars
Weber State University forward Grace Kirby (#16), dribbles the ball down the field.-- La delantera de Grace Kirby (#16), driblando el balón bajo la cancha.
Women’s soccer falls to Aggies 2–1
Weber State University forward Grace Kirby (#16), dribbles the ball down the field.-- La delantera de Grace Kirby (#16), driblando el balón bajo la cancha.
El equipo femenino de fútbol pierde ante los Aggies 2–1
About the Contributor
Will Naughton
Will Naughton, Sports Reporter