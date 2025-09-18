The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Related Image

Cat fight! Wildcats tie with cougars

Will Naughton, Reporter
September 18, 2025
Categories:
Elizabeth Jones/ Weber State men’s soccer
Weber State University men’s soccer player dribbles the ball around the opposing team.– Un jugador del equipo masculino de fútbol de Weber state University dribla la pelota alrededor del equipo contrario.

Weber State University’s men’s soccer club stayed undefeated but could not get the win when they hosted Brigham Young University at a packed Spence-Eccles Community Sports Complex, drawing 1–1 on Sept. 12.

The Cougars began the game with extended sequences of possession, but could not capitalize on their early opportunities and faced Wildcat counterattacks as a result. As Weber directly shifted the ball from defense to attack each time they recovered it, they carved out their share of first-half opportunities.

The deadlock was broken just before halftime when Wildcat midfielder Tomás Paraizo stepped up to a free kick nearly 30 yards away from goal and thumped the ball past BYU goalkeeper Joe Barlow with his right foot for 1–0.

BYU got their equalizer midway through the second half courtesy of Brayden Gonder. In a set-piece routine from the training ground, Alex Fankhauser and Gonder stood over a free kick 20 yards from goal and wide to the right.

Fankhauser shaped up to shoot with his right foot, but ultimately left it for Gonder to hit with his left. The ball was whipped in low and bounced through a crowd of bodies in the penalty area before finding its way into the net and bringing the score to 1–1, where it would remain.

Wildcat coach Renan Mougenot, who played for the club in the mid-2010s, applauded the team’s efforts and the Weber State fans who showed out to help “synchronize” the squad.

“Honestly, our defense was amazing, our midfield was amazing,” Mougenot said. “Our forwards, even though they lacked a bit of creativity, we played as a team. We played well and we’ll keep it going.”

As neither team scored from open play and both goals came from free kicks, many of the match’s battles were fought away from the spotlight. Despite staying undefeated, Mougenot acknowledged how Weber can improve on the details that make all the difference.

“We play for each other,” Mougenot said. “It’s just communication, believing in the play, and maybe some runs in behind. We need to keep the ball, ping it around, and when we have the space, attack it.”

This result brought the Wildcats’ overall record to 2–0–1 ahead of their trip to Boise State University on Sept. 20.

Leer en Español aquí.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Guest speaker and former Weber State University graduate, Dustin Bessire, spoke with studio 76 members about screenwriting. (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)
Detrás de las escenas del Studio 76
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.
Registro Policial 09/15
Weber State University hockey players against Utah Valley Univerisity hockey players. (Haven di Atene/The Signpost)-- Los jugadores del equipo de hockey de Weber State University en contra de los jugadores de Utah Valley University. (Haven di Atene/The Signpost)
El equipo de hockey masculino empieza la temporada con dos victorias
Weber State University player, Rylee Parkinson (#7) jumps to spike the ball on the opposite side of the net.-- Jugadora de Weber State university, Rylee Parkinson (#7) salta para rematar el balón en el lado opuesto de la red.
El volleyball de Weber sirve victorias
Weber State University hockey players celebrate after winning the game against Utah Valley University. (Haven di Atene/The Signpost)-- Jugadores de hockey de Weber state University celebran despues de ganar en contra de Utah Valley University. (Haven di Atene/The Signpost)
Men’s hockey starts the season with two wins
Police tape line the streets into Utah Valley University where the campus was closed after the shooting occured.-- Cinta policial e las calles que dirigen a Utah Valley University donde el campus fue cerrado despues del disparo.
Utah shaken by the death of Charlie Kirk
More in Soccer
Weber State University forward Grace Kirby (#16), dribbles the ball down the field.-- La delantera de Grace Kirby (#16), driblando el balón bajo la cancha.
Women’s soccer falls to Aggies 2–1
Weber State University forward Grace Kirby (#16), dribbles the ball down the field.-- La delantera de Grace Kirby (#16), driblando el balón bajo la cancha.
El equipo femenino de fútbol pierde ante los Aggies 2–1
Weber State University men's soccer team walking off the field after their Nationals victory in Texas.// El equipo masculino de fútbol de Weber State University caminando fuera del campo despues de su victoria nacional en Texas.
El fútbol masculino de los Wildcats gana dos partidos dentro del estado
Weber State University men's soccer team walking off the field after their Nationals victory in Texas.// El equipo masculino de futbol de Weber State University caminando fuera del campo despues de su victoria nacional en Texas.
Wildcat men’s soccer wins two in-state games
Weber State University women's soccer players Brynlee Meyerhoffer (#21) and Saylor Schlosser (#23) high-five as they walk down the field for a kickoff.
Women’s soccer take down the Broncos in Boise
Weber State University women's soccer players Brynlee Meyerhoffer (#21) and Saylor Schlosser (#23) high-five as they walk down the field for a kickoff.
Wildcats derrotaron a los Broncos en Boise
More in Sports
Weber State University quarterback Jackson Gilkey (#2) runs with the ball in an attempt to avoid being tackled.-- El quarterback de Weber State University Jackson Gilkey (#2) corre con la pelota en un intento de evitar ser tacleado.
Wildcats survive against Cowboys: First win of the season
Morgan Pratt (#2) serves the ball, with fellow Weber State University player ready for the assist.// Morgan Pratt (#2) sirviendo la pelota, con su compañera de WSU la cual estaba lista para su asistencia.
Weber volleyball serves up victories
Weber State University running back, Davion Godley (#25), holds up the ball in the end zone as he celebrates a touchdown.-- El corredor de Weber State University, Davion Godley (#25), sostiene el balón en la zona de fin de juego mientras celebra un touchdown.
Los Wildcats sobreviven a los Cowboys: Primera victoria de la temporada
The Weber State University Esports club all playing "Valorant" on PC systems.-- El club de eSports de la Universidad de Weber State juega "Valorant" en los sistemas de computadora
El equipo de eSports de Weber: Los jugadores tienen tácticas
The Weber State University Esports club all playing "Valorant" on PC systems.-- El club de eSports de la Universidad de Weber State juega "Valorant" en los sistemas de computadora
Weber State eSports team: Gamers got game
Quarterback Jackson Gilkey spins out of a block. (AJ Handley-TheSignpost)-- Corredor Jackson Gilkey da la vuelta para salir de un bloqueo. (AJ Handley-TheSignpost)
La batalla de los Wildcats: Weber vs. Arizona football
About the Contributor
Will Naughton
Will Naughton, Sports Reporter