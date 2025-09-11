Wildcat men’s soccer wins two in-state games

The men’s soccer club at Weber State University kicked off the 2025 season with back-to-back comeback victories away from home on opening weekend, beating Utah Tech University less than 24 hours after downing the University of Utah on Sept. 5.

Weber State vs. University of Utah

As the sun set on Crimson Field in Salt Lake City, the Wildcats and the Utes fought for possession of the ball. Several early chances failed, and both goalkeepers stretched for dynamic saves.

Weber fell behind midway through the first half during a goalmouth scramble following a corner-kick. The ball bounced to Utah defender Peyton Cole, who placed an instinctive first-time finish into the bottom-left corner from the left side of the box.

Wildcat coach Mike Genta wanted more from the squad down by a goal at halftime.

“We talked about being more physical and getting up and out to spread the field,” Genta said. “To get depth and width, we have to push their line up higher and out further in the second half.”

The tactical talk did not go unheeded, and the Wildcats roared back with a pair of second-half goals to cement the win despite forward Taggart Ralphs being forced off with an ankle injury.

Weber’s equalizer came when forward Connor Williams connected with midfielder Tomas Paraizo’s long pass to the right wing. Williams controlled the ball and flicked it over the top of his defender before chipping the keeper with a header to score.

“Me and Tomas,” Williams explained. “He told me before that play even happened: ‘Be there and I’ll play you’”.

Wildcat defender James Patten ventured into the Utes’ penalty area to score the winner for Weber. Patten was on hand to blast the ball high into the net from close range and bring the score to 2–1, confirming a perfect start to the season for the Wildcats.

Weber State vs. Utah Tech

Early on the morning of Sept. 6, the Wildcats headed to Fields Park in St. George to face Utah Tech University, aiming for their second straight win and to keep their perfect start alive despite Utah Tech scoring first.

After conceding early on once again, this time by way of a penalty kick via a Weber handball, the Wildcats overturned the advantage before the half was out through goals from forward Cole Bailey and midfielder Carlos Garcia Jr.

Bailey tied the score at 1–1, bringing the ball down from Weber State defender Ruben Alvarez’s long throw-in with planting control before tapping the ball into the goal.

Garcia, named Ogden Made’s man of the match for his performance against the Trailblazers, sealed Weber’s victory on the day by rifling the ball into the top-right corner of the net with a volley from outside the box for 2–1.

Despite several scoring chances, neither side could find the goal in the second half, and the Wildcats held on for the win. Coach Duane Ralphs applauded the squad’s ability to play through adversity and underlined the weekend’s achievement.

“I loved how they battled back after being down in both games to secure two wins in 24 hours over 350 miles,” Duane Ralphs said.

However, a winning start to the season is just that: a start. Genta and the rest of Weber’s coaching staff know there is still a long way to go in the season.

“Although securing the two wins is a very nice feeling, there’s much work still to be done,” Genta said. “Every team will get progressively better, including ourselves.”

The Wildcats will be back at home on Sept. 12 when they host the Brigham Young University Cougars in Ogden.

Leer en Español aquí.