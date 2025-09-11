The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Related Image

Wildcat men’s soccer wins two in-state games

Will Naughton, Reporter
September 11, 2025
Categories:
Craig Sanders
Weber State University men’s soccer team walking off the field after their Nationals victory in Texas.// El equipo masculino de futbol de Weber State University caminando fuera del campo despues de su victoria nacional en Texas.

The men’s soccer club at Weber State University kicked off the 2025 season with back-to-back comeback victories away from home on opening weekend, beating Utah Tech University less than 24 hours after downing the University of Utah on Sept. 5.

Weber State vs. University of Utah

As the sun set on Crimson Field in Salt Lake City, the Wildcats and the Utes fought for possession of the ball. Several early chances failed, and both goalkeepers stretched for dynamic saves.

Weber fell behind midway through the first half during a goalmouth scramble following a corner-kick. The ball bounced to Utah defender Peyton Cole, who placed an instinctive first-time finish into the bottom-left corner from the left side of the box.

Wildcat coach Mike Genta wanted more from the squad down by a goal at halftime.

“We talked about being more physical and getting up and out to spread the field,” Genta said. “To get depth and width, we have to push their line up higher and out further in the second half.”

The tactical talk did not go unheeded, and the Wildcats roared back with a pair of second-half goals to cement the win despite forward Taggart Ralphs being forced off with an ankle injury.

Weber’s equalizer came when forward Connor Williams connected with midfielder Tomas Paraizo’s long pass to the right wing. Williams controlled the ball and flicked it over the top of his defender before chipping the keeper with a header to score.

“Me and Tomas,” Williams explained. “He told me before that play even happened: ‘Be there and I’ll play you’”.

Wildcat defender James Patten ventured into the Utes’ penalty area to score the winner for Weber. Patten was on hand to blast the ball high into the net from close range and bring the score to 2–1, confirming a perfect start to the season for the Wildcats.

Weber State vs. Utah Tech

Early on the morning of Sept. 6, the Wildcats headed to Fields Park in St. George to face Utah Tech University, aiming for their second straight win and to keep their perfect start alive despite Utah Tech scoring first.

After conceding early on once again, this time by way of a penalty kick via a Weber handball, the Wildcats overturned the advantage before the half was out through goals from forward Cole Bailey and midfielder Carlos Garcia Jr.

Bailey tied the score at 1–1, bringing the ball down from Weber State defender Ruben Alvarez’s long throw-in with planting control before tapping the ball into the goal.

Garcia, named Ogden Made’s man of the match for his performance against the Trailblazers, sealed Weber’s victory on the day by rifling the ball into the top-right corner of the net with a volley from outside the box for 2–1.

Despite several scoring chances, neither side could find the goal in the second half, and the Wildcats held on for the win. Coach Duane Ralphs applauded the squad’s ability to play through adversity and underlined the weekend’s achievement.

“I loved how they battled back after being down in both games to secure two wins in 24 hours over 350 miles,” Duane Ralphs said.

However, a winning start to the season is just that: a start. Genta and the rest of Weber’s coaching staff know there is still a long way to go in the season.

“Although securing the two wins is a very nice feeling, there’s much work still to be done,” Genta said. “Every team will get progressively better, including ourselves.”

The Wildcats will be back at home on Sept. 12 when they host the Brigham Young University Cougars in Ogden.

Leer en Español aquí.

1
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Annabelle Muster, who works in the Weber Cares Pantry welcomes in students Naomi Villanueva and Zulufa Kabuoo.-- Anabelle Muster, la cual trabaja en la despensa de Weber Cares le da la bienvenida a la nueva estudiante Naomi Villanueva y Zulufa Kabuoo
Weber Cares Pantry offers more than just food
The most recognizable piece of a mariachi outfit is the sombrero. (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)--La parte mas reconocible de la vestimenta de un mariachi es su sombrero. (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)
How Weber State celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
The Weber State University Esports club all playing "Valorant" on PC systems.-- El club de eSports de la Universidad de Weber State juega "Valorant" en los sistemas de computadora
El equipo de eSports de Weber: Los jugadores tienen tácticas
The Weber State University Esports club all playing "Valorant" on PC systems.-- El club de eSports de la Universidad de Weber State juega "Valorant" en los sistemas de computadora
Weber State eSports team: Gamers got game
The most recognizable piece of a mariachi outfit is the sombrero. (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)--La parte mas reconocible de la vestimenta de un mariachi es su sombrero. (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)
Como Weber State celebra el mes de Herencia Hispana
Weber State University men's soccer team walking off the field after their Nationals victory in Texas.// El equipo masculino de fútbol de Weber State University caminando fuera del campo despues de su victoria nacional en Texas.
El fútbol masculino de los Wildcats gana dos partidos dentro del estado
More in Soccer
Weber State University women's soccer players Brynlee Meyerhoffer (#21) and Saylor Schlosser (#23) high-five as they walk down the field for a kickoff.
Women’s soccer take down the Broncos in Boise
Weber State University women's soccer players Brynlee Meyerhoffer (#21) and Saylor Schlosser (#23) high-five as they walk down the field for a kickoff.
Wildcats derrotaron a los Broncos en Boise
Lily Blum dribbles past a California State University player. (Weber State Athletics)
Women’s soccer gets three wins in a row
Isabella Sackett lines up a kick. (Weber State Athletics)-- Isabella Sackett se prepara para una pateada al balón.
El fútbol femenino recibe tres victorias seguidas
Weber State University men's soccer team walking off the field after their Nationals victory in Texas.// El equipo masculino de futbol de Weber State University caminando fuera del campo despues de su victoria nacional en Texas.
Viendo al equipo masculino de fútbol de Weber State del 2025
Weber State University women's soccer defender, Isabella Sackett (#14), dribbles the ball away from an opposing player.// Defensora del equipo de fútbol feminino de Weber State University Isabella Sackett (14), have dribles con la pelota para pasar a la jugadora del equipo contrario.
Wildcats women’s soccer kicks off the 2025 season
More in Sports
Quarterback Jackson Gilkey spins out of a block. (AJ Handley-TheSignpost)-- Corredor Jackson Gilkey da la vuelta para salir de un bloqueo. (AJ Handley-TheSignpost)
La batalla de los Wildcats: Weber vs. Arizona football
Weber State University defense scrambles to tackle the University of Arizona reciever. (AJ Handley-TheSignpost)
Battle of the Wildcats: Weber vs. Arizona football
Jayda Tupea leaps into the air to spike the ball. (Weber State Athletics).-- Jayda Tupea salta en el tire para rematar la pelota. (Weber State Athletics)
El equipo de voleibol de Weber State arrasa en el Wildcat Invitational
Weber State University quarterback, Jackson Gilkey (#2) throws the ball overhand in an attempted pass.-- El quarterback de Weber State University Jackson Gilkey (#2) tire la pelota for encima de su cabeza intentando hacer un pase.
Los Wildcats pierden contra James Madison en el primer partido
Weber State University quarterback, Jackson Gilkey (#2) throws the ball overhand in an attempted pass.-- El quarterback de Weber State University Jackson Gilkey (#2) tire la pelota for encima de su cabeza intentando hacer un pase.
Wildcats Fall to James Madison in football opener
Weber State University Volleyball won their first three games this season. (Weber State Athletics)
Weber State volleyball sweeps Wildcat Invitational
About the Contributor
Will Naughton
Will Naughton, Sports Reporter