Fall in love with the autumn view

Anna Kuglar, Co-Editor
September 18, 2025
A branch of leaves begins to change colors for the autumn season.– Una rama de hojas empieza a cambiar de colores para la temporada de otoño.

As the autumnal equinox marks the start of fall come Sept. 22, the air will turn crisp and cool as daylight hours fade. The season is finally here, bringing with it a variety of classic fall traditions.

As leaves begin to shift from green to vibrant hues of red, orange and yellow, local trails such as Beus Pond Park and the Weber State University Discovery Loop Trailhead offer scenic hiking opportunities. Drives through Ogden Canyon also provide picturesque views of Northern Utah’s changing leaves.

For thrill-seekers, Frightmares has returned to Lagoon, with roller coasters and haunted attractions at the Utah amusement park until Nov. 9. Haunted attractions around Ogden have also begun opening for the season, including Haunted Hallow and haunted corn mazes such as Green Acres Family Dairy, Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze, which opens Sept. 19.

Leer en Español aquí.

