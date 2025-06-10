Out with the old, in with the new Wildcat athletes

In the current climate of collegiate athletics, an increasing number of athletes are utilizing the transfer portal to transfer to other schools to follow coaches, seek more playing time or pursue greater “name, image and likeness” money.

This environment in college athletics affects schools like Weber State University due to its status as a mid-major school. While some Wildcat athletes have left, others have chosen to come to Ogden starting in the fall semester.

Football saw the most athletes leave, many of whom were key contributors to the Wildcats’ last season.

Jalon Rock, who started as a cornerback last year, transferred to Liberty University. Damon Bankston, the Wildcats’ leading rusher last season, transferred to the University of New Mexico, along with starting tight end Keayen Nead and cornerback Frankie Edwards. Starting quarterback Richie Muñoz transferred to the University of Incarnate Word. Cornerback Zavien Abercrombie transferred to the University of Nevada, Reno. Starting punter Oscar Doyle transferred to Boise State University following the end of the Wildcats’ spring practice. Offensive lineman Lavaka Taukeiaho transferred to Oklahoma State University. Tight end Peter Knudson transferred to the University of Alabama. Defensive end Brayden Wilson transferred to the University of Wyoming. Twin brothers Bronson and Jagger Childs, both defensive ends, followed former defensive coordinator Grant Duff to Idaho State University.

A few players have joined Weber State: Jackson Gilkey from the University of Texas-San Antonio and Cash McCollum from the University of North Texas are competing in a quarterback battle with returning quarterback Dijon Jennings to determine who will start in week one against James Madison University. Sione Hala comes from Boston College to bolster the linebacker corps.

Volleyball lost sophomore outside hitter Ali Wiest, who transferred to Grand Canyon University; freshman libero Maggie Kamp, who transferred to Bellevue College; and freshman outside hitter Victoria Marthaler, who transferred to Big Sky rival and defending conference champion California State University, Sacramento.

The players volleyball is gaining this fall are sophomore outside hitter Melanie Merrill from Eastern Arizona College and senior outside hitter Kaylie Ray from Utah State University.

Women’s soccer lost junior forward Ali Swensen to the University of Utah, and sophomore defender Carly Brimhall to the University of North Dakota. However, Weber has received the following players from the portal: forwards Presley Ray and Tenzi Knowles from Utah State, along with forward Oakley Anderson from Boise State.

