Radical Love in Salt Lake City

The 2025 Utah Pride Festival kicked off on June 7-8 in Salt Lake City with the theme “Radical Love.”

The Pride festivities began with a Pride Rally and March, bringing the LGBTQ+ community and allies together in solidarity against recent LGBTQ-related legislation and showcasing the largest Pride flag ever carried through the streets of Salt Lake City.

The Pride Festival, which filled Washington Square Park with various vendors as well as stages with lineups of singers, dancers and drag performers, drew attendees to celebrate LGBTQ+ culture and express themselves freely.

The Utah Pride Parade wrapped up the weekend-long celebration with people lining the streets to witness bright and colorful rainbow floats, local businesses, LGBTQ+ organizations, drag performers and the largest transgender flag in the world.

Leer en Español.