The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Related Image

Radical Love in Salt Lake City

Anna Kuglar, Editor
June 10, 2025
Categories:
Anna Kuglar
People wearing pride flags walking through the Pride Festival. (Anna Kuglar/The Signpost)// Personas usando como vestimenta la bandera de Orgullo mientras caminan por el Festival de Orgullo.

The 2025 Utah Pride Festival kicked off on June 7-8 in Salt Lake City with the theme “Radical Love.”

The Pride festivities began with a Pride Rally and March, bringing the LGBTQ+ community and allies together in solidarity against recent LGBTQ-related legislation and showcasing the largest Pride flag ever carried through the streets of Salt Lake City.

The Pride Festival, which filled Washington Square Park with various vendors as well as stages with lineups of singers, dancers and drag performers, drew attendees to celebrate LGBTQ+ culture and express themselves freely.

The Utah Pride Parade wrapped up the weekend-long celebration with people lining the streets to witness bright and colorful rainbow floats, local businesses, LGBTQ+ organizations, drag performers and the largest transgender flag in the world.

Leer en Español.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
A protest sign is held up at the Pride Rally reading, "Pride started with protest."// Un letrero de la protesta del rally de Orgullo dice, "El orgullo empezo con una protesta"
Comunidad LGBTQ hace un rally en el Capitolio del Estado
The taped off section of the Student Services building currently under construction.// La sección bloqueada en el Edificio de Servicios Estudiantiles la cual esta bajo construcción.
Mejoras a el Centro de Servicios Estudiantiles en camino
People wearing pride flags walking through the Pride Festival. (Anna Kuglar/The Signpost)// Personas usando como vestimenta la bandera de Orgullo mientras caminan por el Festival de Orgullo.
Amor Radical en Salt Lake City
Pile-up at a football game against NAU. // Una pila de jugadores en uno de los juegos de football en contra de NAU.
Fuera con lo viejo, adentro con lo nuevo
Pile-up at a football game against NAU. // Una pila de jugadores en uno de los juegos de football en contra de NAU.
Out with the old, in with the new Wildcat athletes
A protest sign is held up at the Pride Rally reading, "Pride started with protest."//
LGBTQ community rallies at the State Capitol
About the Contributor
Anna Kuglar
Anna Kuglar, Photography Co-Editor