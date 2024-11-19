Police blotter 11/19



Concerning emails



On Nov. 5, a Weber State University police officer was dispatched to an info law call. The officer was given details about a concerning email sent to various departments on campus. Nothing was found in the WSU system about the sender. Weber State sent the information over to the FBI for further investigation, but nothing further was found and the case was dropped.

Flooding



Weber State officers were dispatched on Nov. 9 to flooding in the Browning Center. The cause was thought to be a possible sprinkler head break. When officers arrived, they found that a valve had been left open in the chiller room. After shutting it off, the flooding stopped. No broken sprinkler heads were found.

Party busted



Weber officers were patrolling the dorms on Nov. 9 and heard a disturbance. Officers waited outside and heard evidence of underage drinking from statements made inside the room. The students inside climbed out of the window, and officers reviewed the cameras to see which dorms the students entered. All involved were eventually cooperative, and officers forwent charges.