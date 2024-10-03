The Student News Site of Weber State University

Wildcat hockey prepares for three-game weekend after loss

Tristin Ramage, Reporter
October 3, 2024
AJ Handley/The Signpost Archives
Everyone on the ice chases after the puck.

On Sept. 27 at the Ice Sheet, Weber State University’s men’s hockey team took their first loss against the University of Utah with a final score of 3–2.

The Wildcats’ first period started poorly, with Weber down 0–2 heading into the second period.

During the second period, Kevin Norwood scored off an assist from both Caden Hunter and Landen Reed at 4:31, putting Weber onto the board, 2–1. Gaining control of the puck, the Utes fought back and Maximillian Fenne added another for the Utes at 12:14 to score 3–1.

“I think tonight we didn’t come out with that kind of intensity and burn that we needed to,” head coach Yosh Ryujin said.

The third period was a back-and-forth match with Weber’s goaltender, Trey Hirschfield, having a final of 28 saves for the game and the Utes goaltender, Jack Nowicki, having 31. However, Kevin Norwood was able to get the puck past Nowicki, scoring another point for Weber at 18:30, setting the score at 3–2. Having seconds left, Weber pulled Hirschfield, giving them a 6–5 man advantage, yet were unsuccessful at making the tying goal.

After a hard-fought game, with Weber State having 33 shots on goal and the Utes having 31, Utah took the win with a final score of 2–3.

“You have to give them credit; their goaltender played really well, and they played really hard, and we didn’t match that intensity early in the game,” Ryujin said.

The Wildcats will play three games at home Oct. 3-5, starting against the University of Providence on Oct. 3 at 7:15. The last time these two teams faced-off was back on Feb. 9, where Providence won 5–2.

Following Providence, the Wildcats will face Montana State University on Oct. 4 at 7:15. Montana State is 5–0 this season and last saw Weber on Feb. 10, at Ressler Ice Rink.

To end the weekend, Weber will face the University of Montana on Oct. 5 at 7:15. The Grizzlies, who are 4–1 this season, were last seen back in Nov. 4, 2023, where Weber won 4–2.

