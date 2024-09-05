The Student News Site of Weber State University

WSU’s annual Foam Bash

Alfonso Rubio, Reporter
September 5, 2024
Anna Kuglar
A foam canon shoots out foam over crowds of Weber students.

On Aug. 30, Weber State University held its annual Foam Bash, an event that offers students and community members alike the opportunity to socialize and start the year off with a good time.

Hundreds of students flocked to the University Village parking lot, to indulge in a wide array of activities, including a dance floor with foam cannons, food trucks and a climbing wall.

The Foam Bash received mostly positive feedback from attendees, especially regarding how it compared to previous Weber State events. The most common feedback received from students was that this was their first time attending the Foam Bash and events like this played a big role in their decisions to attend Weber State University. Many Weber students attending the Foam Bash mentioned that they loved the free food that was offered, although they would like to see a larger variety of options in the future.

Many attendees included their own fair share of wishes and complaints. The most common criticism stated was that the neon green, bubbly foam was too condensed within a single area.

Students mentioned that the campus lifestyle and culture can make or break their college experience. Some students even claimed that their reasons for attending Weber State were to grant themselves the opportunity to grow their social circle and provide them with social experiences they wouldn’t find otherwise.

Holding the Foam Bash early on in the fall semester is very important in making new students feel like they have a home at Weber State. Those who are struggling to find their place are given an amazing opportunity to find their place within a diverse community of people in a fun and unique environment.

Alfonso Rubio, News Reporter
Anna Kuglar
Anna Kuglar, Photography editor