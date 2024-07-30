The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement

Celebrating ‘Summerween’: A taste of fall in summer

Anna Kuglar, Section Editor
July 30, 2024
Roasting+smores+with+a+great+summer+slasher+marathon+around+a+campfire+is+another+great+Summerween+party+activity+that+is+recommended.
MGN
Roasting s’mores with a great summer slasher marathon around a campfire is another great ‘Summerween’ party activity that is recommended.

Amid scorching hot summer days, some are eagerly awaiting the cooldown of autumn and everything that comes with the approaching fall season.

‘Summerween’ has become one such way for those perhaps wanting the fun seasonal festivities to come early while still stuck in the hot summer months.

Created from the popular animated Disney show, “Gravity Falls,” Summerween began as a holiday meant to celebrate the love and eagerness of the autumn holiday and has since seemed to gain traction on various social media sources as a way to combine the two seasons.

The unique hybrid holiday incorporates a summer twist to Halloween traditions, such as carved watermelons instead of the classic jack-o-lanterns, summer slasher movie marathons, Halloween-themed pool parties and campfires.

With stores hopping on board with the ‘Summerween’ trend and releasing colorful, summer-themed Halloween decorations and so many ways to celebrate, there is a variety of ways to get your friends and family together and create a fun new tradition before the summer season comes to an end and the real Halloween begins.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Anthony Edwards #5 of the United States drives against Nickeil Alexander-Walker #1 of Canada in the second half of their exhibition game ahead of the Paris Olympic Games at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The United States defeated Canada 86-72.
OPINIÓN: El equipo masculino de la EE.UU. aspira al oro en Paris
A photo of a latte in a coffee mug surrounded by fresh coffee beans.
OPINION: Stellar coffee at Kaffé Mercantile
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Anthony Edwards #5 of the United States drives against Nickeil Alexander-Walker #1 of Canada in the second half of their exhibition game ahead of the Paris Olympic Games at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The United States defeated Canada 86-72.
OPINION: USA men’s basketball shoots for gold in Paris
A photo of a latte in a coffee mug surrounded by fresh coffee beans.
OPINIÓN: Café impresionante en Kaffé Mercantile
Blair Underwood in Longlegs.
OPINION: The Signpost reviews: “Longlegs”
The Euro2024 Germany logo.
OPINIÓN: La Final de la Eurocopa 2024: España vence a Inglaterra 2–1
More in Photo essay
Weber State Universtiy bell tower seen from the top of a staircase near the Center for Interprofessional Education Health Care building.
OPINION: From the bottom of campus to the top
Blaise Threatt (0) pushing past Montana State during the Big Sky tournament.
NOT CLICKBAIT - I actually like watching basketball
Dillon Jones speaking to Collyn Cowles.
Carta del editor: Dillon Jones: una colaboración
The Visitor Center stands in front of Mount Ogden.
Getting in touch with nature at the Ogden Nature Center
A winter wonderland at the Midway Ice Castles
A winter wonderland at the Midway Ice Castles
Night view of the entrance of the colorful Ice Castle on a full moon.
Un paraíso invernal en los castillos de hielo en Midway
More in Visual Arts
Colorfully painted portraits hang up on display at an artist booth.
Enjoying the Utah Arts Festival
The participants of the Creation Corner event. From left to right: Angie Snyder, Kelsee Partenting, Eden Heart, Amanda Kumar.
Creation Corner
Andrew Kyid, Lieb Kuich and Grace Hernandez preparing to shoot a scene. (Lamis Shakh/ Studio 76)
Summoning Studio 76
Andrew Kyid, Lieb Kuich and Grace Hernandez preparing to shoot a scene. (Lamis Shakh/ Studio 76)
Invocando Studio 76
Decorations were set up throughout 25th Street to embrace the feel of the celebration.
Festivities for fall
Art piece known as Stick with Point, which displays an army helmet with joy sticks coming out of the top in a mohawk fashion.
Exposicion A-antropoceno
About the Contributor
Anna Kuglar
Anna Kuglar, Photography editor

The Signpost

The Student News Site of Weber State University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments written below are solely the opinions of the author and does not reflect The Signpost staff or its affiliates.
All The Signpost Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *