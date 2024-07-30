Celebrating ‘Summerween’: A taste of fall in summer

Amid scorching hot summer days, some are eagerly awaiting the cooldown of autumn and everything that comes with the approaching fall season.

‘Summerween’ has become one such way for those perhaps wanting the fun seasonal festivities to come early while still stuck in the hot summer months.

Created from the popular animated Disney show, “Gravity Falls,” Summerween began as a holiday meant to celebrate the love and eagerness of the autumn holiday and has since seemed to gain traction on various social media sources as a way to combine the two seasons.

The unique hybrid holiday incorporates a summer twist to Halloween traditions, such as carved watermelons instead of the classic jack-o-lanterns, summer slasher movie marathons, Halloween-themed pool parties and campfires.

With stores hopping on board with the ‘Summerween’ trend and releasing colorful, summer-themed Halloween decorations and so many ways to celebrate, there is a variety of ways to get your friends and family together and create a fun new tradition before the summer season comes to an end and the real Halloween begins.