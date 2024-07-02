Enjoying the Utah Arts Festival

The Utah Arts Festival took over Liberty Square Park in Salt Lake City for its 48th annual three-day event on June 28-30.

The festival provided a weekend full of various Utah artists, vendors, art performances and community engagement opportunities for visitors to explore their own personal artistic potential.

With rows of vendors set up in the park, stilt-walkers roaming about, music filling the festival venue and colorful pieces of art scattered throughout, there was plenty for any Utah art lover to enjoy.

If you missed out on the festivities of this year’s Utah Art Festival, July 5 will be Ogden’s own monthly Art Stroll and will feature many Ogden local artists for you to enjoy.

So worry not as there is no shortage of artwork to enjoy whether you wish to take a weekend trip to Salt Lake City for the Utah Arts Festival or stay local for our own little piece of the art community here in Ogden.