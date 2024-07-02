The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement

Enjoying the Utah Arts Festival

Anna Kuglar, Section Editor
July 2, 2024
Colorfully+painted+portraits+hang+up+on+display+at+an+artist+booth.
Anna Kuglar
Colorfully painted portraits hang up on display at an artist booth.

The Utah Arts Festival took over Liberty Square Park in Salt Lake City for its 48th annual three-day event on June 28-30.

The festival provided a weekend full of various Utah artists, vendors, art performances and community engagement opportunities for visitors to explore their own personal artistic potential.

With rows of vendors set up in the park, stilt-walkers roaming about, music filling the festival venue and colorful pieces of art scattered throughout, there was plenty for any Utah art lover to enjoy.

If you missed out on the festivities of this year’s Utah Art Festival, July 5 will be Ogden’s own monthly Art Stroll and will feature many Ogden local artists for you to enjoy.

So worry not as there is no shortage of artwork to enjoy whether you wish to take a weekend trip to Salt Lake City for the Utah Arts Festival or stay local for our own little piece of the art community here in Ogden.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Multiple colorful fireworks exploding in the air.
Celebrating the Fourth with a bang
Awards won by Weber States Womens Center.
Saying goodbye to cultural centers
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov lifts the Stanley Cup alongside teammates as fans cheers during the Florida Panthers victory parade before the Stanley Cup victory parade at Fort Lauderdale Beach on Tuesday, June 30, 2024.
OPINION: Stanley Cup Final: Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers
A crowd gathers to watch a previous outdoor Local Lens screening in Park City
Sundance Institute brings free summer screenings to Utah
Dillon Jones drafted to the Oklahoma Thunders.
Dillon Jones drafted by the Thunder: A new chapter begins
Awards won by Weber States Womens Center.
Despidiéndose de los centros culturales
More in Culture
A pair of hikers hiking down a trail in the woods.
Actividades económicas al aire libre
Two people meditating in Lotus pose during a yoga class.
Introducing WSU’s Kirtan/Yoga Dance
A pair of hikers hiking down a trail in the woods.
Affordable outdoor activities in Northern Utah
A barber pole attached to the outside of Moores Barbershop.
Ogden’s Barber and Braid Battle
Students work in the new Ray L. Kimber Music & Sibyl Recording Studio in the Val A. Browning Center for the Performing Arts on March 18, 2022.
Songs of the Wildcats
Students work in the new Ray L. Kimber Music & Sibyl Recording Studio in the Val A. Browning Center for the Performing Arts on March 18, 2022.
Canciones de los Wildcats
More in Visual Arts
The participants of the Creation Corner event. From left to right: Angie Snyder, Kelsee Partenting, Eden Heart, Amanda Kumar.
Creation Corner
Andrew Kyid, Lieb Kuich and Grace Hernandez preparing to shoot a scene. (Lamis Shakh/ Studio 76)
Summoning Studio 76
Andrew Kyid, Lieb Kuich and Grace Hernandez preparing to shoot a scene. (Lamis Shakh/ Studio 76)
Invocando Studio 76
Decorations were set up throughout 25th Street to embrace the feel of the celebration.
Festivities for fall
Art piece known as Stick with Point, which displays an army helmet with joy sticks coming out of the top in a mohawk fashion.
Exposicion A-antropoceno
Art piece called Finial. This piece displays an aeronautical nose cone with anodized aluminum finials screwed in.
Exhibit A-nthropocene
About the Contributor
Anna Kuglar
Anna Kuglar, Photography editor

The Signpost

The Student News Site of Weber State University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments written below are solely the opinions of the author and does not reflect The Signpost staff or its affiliates.
All The Signpost Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *