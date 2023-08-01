The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost

Pioneer Day Rides Into Ogden

Kennedy Camarena, Editor-in-Chief
August 1, 2023
A+horse+and+his+rider+in+a+rough+stock+event.
Gallery11 Photos
Kennedy Camarena
A horse and his rider in a rough stock event.

Utah’s state holiday, Pioneer Day, was celebrated last Monday on July 24. While some people in the Ogden area were traveling up to the mountains in hopes to to get away from the intense heat, others decided to celebrate by attending the Ogden Pioneer Days rodeo.

The Ogden Pioneer Days rodeo is an event held every year to celebrate the day pioneers came to Utah and settled in the state. This year’s rodeo was held throughout five days, the fifth day being Pioneer Day and the most popular day to experience this particular rodeo.

The rodeo had multiple food trucks for those who wanted a drink or a meal while enjoying the rodeo, though the crowds of people didn’t really come to the event for the food; they came to see the horses and the action that came with them and their riders.

The most exciting part for many is the roughstock events. These events will oftentimes include bronc riding, where a rider will try to hold on to a rope known as a saddle bronc rein as the horse attempts to get the rider off of its back.

While rodeos may not be for everyone, if you decide to attend a rodeo for the excitement and the thrill, the food and the feelings or just to have a reason to dress up like a cowboy for a day, taking the time to attend a rodeo can be well worth your while.
Kennedy Camarena, Editor-in-chief

