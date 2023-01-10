News Quiz 01/10

QUESTIONS:

1. What new blockbuster movie released in December made $1.7 billion in the last 4 weeks?

A. Avatar: The Way of Water

B. Spirited

C. Spoiler Alert

D. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

2. What politician succeeded Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House this year?

A. Hakeem Jeffries

B. Jim Clyburn

C. Kevin McCarthy

D. Adam Schiff

3. What defense will convicted murderer Lori Vallow Daybell not use for her defense?

A. Mental health

B. Self-defense

C. Lack of intent

D. Duress

4. December 2022 was the snowiest December in Salt Lake City since 2007. How many inches of snow did Utah receive that month?

A. 33.1

B. 22.6

C. 32.8

D. 12.6

ANSWERS:

1. The answer is A, “Avatar: The Way of Water.” According to Forbes, the “Avatar” sequel made $1.7 billion in the last 4 weeks, currently placing it as the seventh-highest grossing film of all time. This new achievement makes director James Cameron the first director to have three films as top grossing films, with his previous films “Avatar” and “Titanic” also top-grossers. It is currently tracking to make $2 billion within the next few days.

2. The answer is C, Kevin McCarthy. According to CNBC, McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House on Jan. 6, in a very dramatic vote. The vote had lasted for about four days with 14 bailed ballots — the longest the chamber has gone leaderless in a century.

3. The answer is A, Mental health. According to East Idaho News, Lori Vallow has elected to not use a mental health defense, although admittedly suffering from a mental illness. She has since met with several high profile mental health professionals. It is unknown what defense she will use in her court plea.

4. The answer is B, 22.6 inches. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, Salt Lake City got 22.6 inches of snow that month, which was the snowiest the city has ever gotten since 2007. In 2007, the snow was 29.8 inches. The record was almost reached in 2021 when SLC got 21.5 inches.