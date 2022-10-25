Kicking it with the Bears

Weber State University’s women’s soccer team won 1–0 in a nail-biter against the University of Northern Colorado on Oct. 21 at the Wildcat Soccer Field.

All game, both teams played a strong defense.The aggression from both teams led to a shutout the entire first half. There were a few plays in the half where players ran into each other, but there were no significant injuries.

Wildcat forward Ali Swensen said that the Wildcats came together and played as one unit.

There was a lot of back and forth where both teams had opportunities to score, but both defenses persisted.

The Bears and Wildcats were still playing lockdown defense in the second half until Swensen scored a goal with only four minutes left in the game.

Northern Colorado had another opportunity to score, but the Wildcats’ defense held strong, securing the 1–0 win.

“I was not expecting it at all; I’m just a freshman,” Swenson said. “I was just trying to go in and make sure I didn’t mess up and have the person I’m guarding score. It was fun to get that goal at the end.”

The Wildcats currently sit at 5–11 overall with three of the victories coming in the last month.

“We just really wanted it. We’ve had a lot of rough games where it’s been 0–0, and we haven’t scored, and we let them score in the last few minutes,” Junior Shea Christiansen said. “You can tell that everybody on the field wanted it, and that put us over the top. It was rough, but we pulled it out in the end.”

Christiansen said the Montana game would make or break their season, and they want to win to keep the energy for if they make the tournament.

Following their game against UNC, the ‘Cats looked to take on the University of Montana game. Because of the Wildcats’ standing, this was considered the Wildcats’ biggest game of the season.

Morgan Furmaniak and Alexis Simpson scored goals that significantly contributed to the victory. The Cats are now on a three-game winning streak and looking forward to the tournament. They won 2–0, with their second shutout of the year putting them in the running for the tournament.

In the first half of this game, Furmaniak scored her fifth goal of the season. Simpson scored her goal in the second half, leading the Wildcats to Victory.

The Wildcats’ next match will be in the Big Sky tournament, hoping to take their momentum with them. The tournament bracket was released on Oct. 23, and the No. 5 ‘Cats are set to take on the No. 5 Sacramento State Hornets on Nov. 2. The tournament will be held from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6 in Greeley, Colorado.