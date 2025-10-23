The Student News Site of Weber State University

Recent No Kings protest in Washington D.C.

Jared Mitchell, Editor
October 23, 2025
A.J. Handley
Tuesday (left) Christina Collazo (center) and Hegh Meredith (right) march towards the protest gathered at the Capitol. (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)

On Oct. 18, protesters gathered near the United States Capitol building in Washington D.C. The protest was one of many nationwide protests taking place under the name “No Kings.”

The protesters crowded around the stage set up on the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and 3rd Street where community leaders and politicians were set to speak to the crowd. Protestors carried decorative signs with protest slogans that had varying political messages.

Participants ranged from young to old. Many protesters wore regular clothes but some chose to wear costumes or bright blow-up suits.

The speakers included Sen. Bernie Sanders, Mehdi Hassan and Bill Nye, among others. Speeches gave a variety of critiques of the Trump administration and other Republican policies including immigration, the federal government shutdown and funding cuts.

“As a result of Trump’s big, beautiful, disgraceful bill, which made massive cuts to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, 15 million low-income and working class Americans are going to lose the health care they desperately need,” Sanders said. “Studies suggest that when you throw those 15 million people off of the health care they presently have, 50,000 of them will die unnecessarily every single year.”

Hegh Meredith, a protester at the rally, also said that President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act and the various funding cuts inside was an important issue for him.

“It’s absurd that we are living in an age where we have this much wealth, this much resources, this much technological advancement and we’re just cutting all of our social services just so we can help grow the riches’ stockpile of wealth,” Meredith said.

Sanders’ speech also carried criticism for the billionaire class with the senator delivering direct criticism towards Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos. His critiques towards the billionaires focused on their funding of President Trump’s campaign efforts in 2024 and on their wealth.

“I’m talking about the insanity of one person, Mr. Musk, owning more wealth than the bottom 52% of American houses,” Sanders said. “I’m talking about the richest people in America becoming much, much richer while 60% of our people live paycheck to paycheck, struggling every day to pay their rent and mortgages, pay for childcare and education, pay for their healthcare and prescription drugs, afford decent quality food for their kids, and maybe, just maybe, put aside a few bucks for their retirement.”

The range of political beliefs was broad among the protesters but most participants at the rally self-identified as politically left according to a poll done by Axios during the protest. Dieter Lehmann Morales, a representative for Metro D.C. Democratic Socialists of America, said that it’s important to stand together with a broader coalition.

“It’s important as a socialist that we stand in solidarity with the broader liberal left coalition, not just in DC, but in this country as we try to approach this moment strategically,” Morales said.

Christina Montero, a Republican protester, joined the coalition when she attended the No Kings Day protest. Montero said she’s found herself voting for Democrats more often despite identifying as a Republican.

She said one of her biggest issues pushing her to vote blue was the current immigration policies held by the Trump administration. Montero’s choice to vote for members of the Democratic party is fueled by what she sees as harm to other people.

“Looking at immigrants and just our children and their futures, and those who are sick like children with autism and ADHD, things like that. I just can’t ignore that as a Republican moderate,” Montero said. “I’m always going to lean left, until things get back right.”

Speaker of the house Mike Johnson called the No Kings protest “Hate America rallies,” attendees and speakers disagreed.

“Mike Johnson, the Republican Speaker of the House, called these rallies ‘Hate America’ events,” Sanders said. “Boy does he have it wrong. Millions of Americans are coming out today not because they hate America; we’re here because we love America.”

Some attendees were there to express frustration with the Democratic party as well. Sonja Bear said that her party could be doing more to push back against the Republican party.

“I am Democrat 100%, but they need to start being more active and not allowing the Republicans to run over them,” Bear said. “Even though they’re a small voice, one voice can make a change. Come on Democrats, you have to fight back.”

The protest was not just to express concerns or voice dissent, it was also for a call to action from the speakers and attendees. The call to vote. Morales said that his Democratic Socialists of America chapter performs advocacy to help activate voters towards their policy priorities.

William Taft, a voting rights advocate and protester at Washington D.C.’s No Kings rally, said that standing up for your community is how you declare your personal independence. Taft’s history for community advocacy goes back to his young adult years, when he marched in a protest led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Taft said that young people are taking their vote for granted and don’t respect their civil liberties.

“We take it for granted in America. This generation has got to stop doing that,” Taft said. “Honor that vote because you are the future. You are America.”

