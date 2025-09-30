The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Related Image

Wildcats drop the ball at Big Sky Conference opener

Gavin Nelson, Editor
September 30, 2025
Categories:
Weber State Athletics/Paul Grua
Weber State University running back Davion Godley (#25), makes a run with the ball down the field as University of California, Davis players run after him.– Corredor de Weber State Davion Godley (#25), hace un recorrido con el balón meintras los jugadores de la Universidad de California Davis lo persiguen.

The Weber State University football team lost to the University of California, Davis, Aggies 34–12, in both teams’ first Big Sky Conference game of the season.

Weber received the ball first, but went three-and-out. Punter Henry Way’s punt attempt hit the side of his foot and sailed out of bounds, only culminating in 11 yards. The Wildcat defense recovered, however, forcing a three-and-out of their own. On the ensuing punt, freshman wide receiver Robert Young, who stepped in for injured punt returner Bird Butler, got a fair-catch of the ball on the three-yard line, rather than letting the ball go into the endzone for a touchback, giving the Wildcats poor field position.

The Wildcats drove down to their own 46-yard line before being stopped on third and two, forcing another punt.

On the Aggies’ next drive, running back Carter Vargas fumbled the ball, which Weber State senior safety Angel King recovered to give the Wildcats the ball back.

After the teams exchanged punts to end the quarter, Weber drove down the field to the UC Davis 16-yard line before being stopped on third down. Senior kicker Sloan Calder then kicked a 33-yard field goal to give the Wildcats a 3–0 lead.

On the following drive, the Wildcats forced another three-and-out, but freshman defensive tackle Zion Finau was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct, giving the Aggies a first down. They took advantage, drove down the field, and scored the game’s first touchdown.

On Weber’s next drive, the Wildcats went for it on fourth down, but the pass fell incomplete.

On the next drive, the Aggies noticed the Weber State blitz and changed their formation, sending three wide receivers to the left side and one to the right. No one was covering Aggie Vargas in the receiver position, so Weber linebacker Mayson Hitchens left his usual spot to cover him. Vargas then outran Hitchens, and UC Davis quarterback Caden Pinnick found him wide open for a 57-yard touchdown pass.

On the ensuing kickoff, Weber State safety Trevian Tribble returned the ball 46 yards before being hit out of bounds by the UC Davis kicker, which put the Wildcats in excellent field position on the Aggie 33-yard line.

The Wildcats drove to the Aggie four-yard line, but the drive stalled out after quarterback Jackson Gilkey was sacked. Calder was brought out to kick a 27-yard field goal, but missed it.

To end the half, the Aggies drove down the field, culminating in a 45-yard field goal to make it 17–3 at the half.

In the third quarter, the teams traded punts, then field goals, with the score being 20–6 entering the final quarter.

In the fourth, UC Davis scored another touchdown to make it 27–6.

After Weber failed a fourth-down attempt in the red zone, UC Davis scored again on their drive’s first play.

Weber got the ball back and was driving down the field to the Aggie 42-yard line when Gilkey ran the ball on third down and slid to avoid the tackle; however, his cleat was caught on the turf, and his ankle was turned sideways. A UC Davis defender saw the injury and called for the medical team.

Luckily, Gilkey was able to come off the field with minimal help; the diagnosis is not yet known.

With backup quarterback Cash McCollum out with a hand injury, third-string quarterback Dijon Jennings relieved Gilkey. Jennings then found junior wide receiver Marcus Chretien, who made an acrobatic catch to score Weber’s only touchdown of the night.

The Aggies then ran the clock out, giving them the 34–12 win.

The Wildcats enter their bye week to heal before returning home to play California State University, Sacramento, for the homecoming game on Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.

Leer en Español aquí.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Weber State University's current Editor-in-Chief for The Signpost, Nelly Hernandez.
Carta del Editor
Professor of Spanish and translation at Weber State University, Electra Gamon Fielding.-- Profesora de español y traducción en Weber State University, Electra Gamon Fielding.
Semana de Traducción: Weber State le muestra su apreciación a los traductores
Hundreds of vendors host booths throughout the weekend. -- Cientos de vendedores tienen cubicles por todo el fin de semana (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)
Fandom en FanX: un espacio para la comunidad
Weber State University volleyball team huddled together on the court.-- El equipo de volleyball de Weber State se agrupa en la cancha.
Weber State derrota a Northern Colorado
Weber State University volleyball team huddled together on the court.-- El equipo de volleyball de Weber State se agrupa en la cancha.
Weber Volleyball takes down Northern Colorado
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.
Reporte Policial - 09/30
More in Football
Weber State University running back Davion Godley (#25), makes a run with the ball down the field as University of California, Davis players run after him.-- Corredor de Weber State Davion Godley (#25), hace un recorrido con el balón meintras los jugadores de la Universidad de California Davis lo persiguen.
Los Wildcats cometen errores en el inicio de la conferencia de Big Sky
Rico Washington soars towards the basket to score.-- Rico Washington salta en los aires hacia la red para anotar un punto.
Weber Hall of Fame welcomes five new inductees
Jessica Hill goes to hit the ball. Jessica Hill se acerca para golpear la pelota (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)
Keeping up with Wildcat fall sports
Weber gains victory over Butler Bulldogs
Weber State defense tackles Butler's quarterback. (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)-- La defensa de Weber State taclea al corredor de Butler. (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)
Weber le pone la correa a los Bulldogs
Weber State University quarterback Jackson Gilkey (#2) runs with the ball in an attempt to avoid being tackled.-- El quarterback de Weber State University Jackson Gilkey (#2) corre con la pelota en un intento de evitar ser tacleado.
Wildcats survive against Cowboys: First win of the season
More in Sports
Weber State University's men's soccer team prays before the game starts.-- El equipo masculino de fútbol de Weber State University hace una oración antes de que el partido empiece.
Weber men’s soccer are undefeated champions
Tomas Paraizo prepares to kick the ball.-- Tomas Paraizo se prepara para patear la pelota
El equipo masculino de fútbol son campeones sin una sola derrota
Ogden City Council candidate at Large Seat B, Bart Blair.-- Candidato al consejo de Ogden City como Large Seat B, Bart Blair.
Cinco introducidos nuevos al salón de la fama
Alejendro Silva and Caleb Tebbs walk together after finishing the competition.-- Alejendro Silva y Caleb Tebbs caminan juntos después de terminar la competición (Shenoa Oliver/The Signpost)
Jugando con los Wildcats en el campo de Disc Golf
Kelsey Chugg transferred to Weber State University her junior year in 2011, and represented Weber for two seasons.-- Kelsey Chugg se transfirio a Weber State University en su año como senior en 2011, y represento a Weber por dos temporadas.
Manteniéndose al tanto de los deportes de otoño de Weber
Three competitors lining up to throw the disc. (Shenoa Oliver/The Signpost)
Scrambling with the Wildcats on the disc golf course
About the Contributor
Gavin Nelson
Gavin Nelson, Sports Editor