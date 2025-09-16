Utah shaken by the death of Charlie Kirk

The courtyard was packed, the crowd erupted into applause for Charlie Kirk, and in a single moment, a silence just as loud creeped in. A crowd once filled with excitement was quickly overwhelmed with panic and uncertainty.

Leading up to the shot:

On Sept. 10, 2025 while on the first stop of Turning Point USA’s “The American Comeback Tour” conservative activist and Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk was shot and killed while debating at Utah Valley University.

Arriving shortly after the scheduled time at noon, Kirk was greeted by a bustling crowd of over 3,000 attendees. Kirk gave a brief speech before embarking on the “Prove Me Wrong” section of the event, a series of debates relating to politics, morals and religion.

“There was electricity in the air,” said Holly Sweeten, the director of community outreach under Rep. Burgess Owens. “There was not a feeling of impending doom or anything like that. It was very positive.”

The first dialogue went by without issue, with the attendee asking Charlie Kirk about religion. During the next conversation, Kirk was questioned about his comments on transgender mass-shootings. After providing a follow-up response, a single shot rang out and Kirk was hit in the neck.

Kirk was quickly rushed into a black SUV and taken to Timpanogos Regional Hospital where he would later be pronounced dead.

After the shot:

After the sound of gunfire rang through the courtyard, many attendees ducked to the ground before running to the exits.

The evacuation was described as hectic, with UVU student Michael Holmes saying, “The whole thing was pretty chaotic, getting off of campus and all that stuff.”

UVU student Gavin DeMaux, who wasn’t attending the event, said, “We were in the middle of dancing and somebody just ran in and all they said was, ‘Shooter,’ and everybody started panicking.”

With no time to explain anything, many UVU students, faculty and staff said they were left with no understanding of the situation.

“So many people were left in the dark and it definitely was a scary, chaotic, confusing time,” DeMaux said.

Some individuals conveyed frustration at UVU’s event preparation having only six officers being present at the time of the shooting.

“Some of the higher ups at UVU should be held responsible. Whether that’s the police chief of UVU or someone else, I don’t know. It just all felt super negligent to me,” Holmes said.

During a press conference, police chief at UVU, Jeff Long, discussed the process of deciding security protocol.

“We worked together, he has his team and they do this all over the country. We all know that they’re very comfortable on campuses and I was coordinating with his lead security guy,” Long said.

A vigil was held within hours of Kirk’s death at the Utah Capitol building. Supporters gathered to mourn and share stories, some showing up with American flags and “Make America Great Again” hats. Near a centered podium, people left envelopes and flowers next to portraits of Charlie Kirk.

UVU’s response:

After the evacuation, Utah Valley University closed campus and cancelled classes, scheduled to reopen on Sept. 17. Faculty and staff met to discuss further steps to ensure the university’s core values were being upheld.

“One of our monikers is ‘UVU is a place for you.’ We try to be authentic about that,” Kyle Reyes, Vice President of Institutional Advancement said.

Utah Valley University President Astrid S. Tuminez posted on the university’s Instagram page saying, “We have witnessed a tragic event, but in the coming days, I am confident that our core value of exceptional care will see us through as we begin to move forward.”

UVU continues to provide students, faculty and staff with a statement posted on the school’s Instagram page stating, “I encourage you to utilize mental health services for yourself and to share them with anyone who may need comfort or support.”

During the commotion, many attendees left items behind. UVU provided a service to retrieve items at the Young Living Alumni Center and attendees were also offered snacks and drinks while they waited to retrieve their belongings.

“We are doing our best to address some of the most pressing needs right out of the gate, and that’s our students and our employees,” Reyes said. “This is what we consider to be our campus community. And so everything from ensuring that they have mental health and guidance support to just their basic materials.”

Weber State University’s Response:

The impact of Charlie Kirk’s death wasn’t unique to UVU, with students from Weber State University describing the toll it had on them.

“My heart dropped,” said Chace Smith, president for the College Republicans at Weber State University. “This is Utah. This is not what Utah is. This is not who we are.”

Smith stated that in light of Kirk’s assassination, the College Republicans at Weber State are working with the president of Turning Point USA Weber Chapter to give those affected a space to feel safe and express their thoughts freely.

College Republicans at Weber State and Turning Point USA Weber Chapter are collaborating to host a vigil in the Lindquist Hall, Room 101, Wednesday at 6 p.m. The vigil is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., and is open to the public.

“There’s that old adage, violence begets more violence,” Smith said. “This is a First Amendment right that everybody has, and you can disagree with them or you can agree with them. But, when we allow that hate-filled rhetoric to turn into violence, that’s where we’re drawing the line.”

Smith’s comments were met with reflection from organizers on the other side of the political spectrum, who offered their insights into the events.

Ethan Bishop, president of the College Democrats at Weber State University, was shocked to hear of Kirk’s shooting. “I knew we had to condemn the death immediately and not make any excuses for political violence,” he said.

Bishop went on to advocate for bridge building with the College Republicans.

“I had already messaged the College Republicans asking if they want to come next Tuesday for a podcast where we could actually discuss political violence,” Bishop said. “It doesn’t have to be hatred, it doesn’t have to be violence and death.”

On Sept. 10 Weber State University president Brad Mortenson sent out a mass email saying, “Our hearts go out to Charlie’s family, the UVU community, and all those affected. Even amidst our differences, acts of violence have no place in our community.”

Students are encouraged to use the resources Weber provides.

“It’s natural to feel shaken. Your well-being is important to us, and we’ll continue to prioritize the safety of our students, faculty, and staff,” Mortenson said. “If you’re feeling anxious, distressed, or simply need someone to talk to, please know there are resources available to support you… Weber State is a strong, caring, and resilient community. In the coming days and weeks, please take care of yourselves and one another.”

The arrest and Gov. Cox’s response:

On Sept. 12 authorities arrested 22-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson of Washington County, Utah after he allegedly confessed or implied to a family friend that he committed the incident.

“We’ve been working with our attorneys getting everything that we need, affidavits ready, so that we can pursue the death penalty in this case. And that will happen here in the state of Utah,” Governor Cox said.

Robinson faces three felony charges of aggravated murder, discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice.

In a formal address, Gov. Cox called for leadership, voicing the need for change.

“We desperately need our country, we desperately need leaders in our country. But more than the leaders, we just need every single person in this country to think about where we are and where we want to be.”

Leer en Español aquí.