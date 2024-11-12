The return of the Old Train Bell Trophy

While the Wildcats lost their rivalry trophy against Northern Arizona University, they have the chance to win one when they battle the Idaho State University Bengals for the Old Train Bell Trophy.

Of all the different teams the Weber State University football team has played, no team has appeared on the Wildcats’ schedule more than the Bengals. The two teams have played each other 64 times since Weber State became a four-year college and have played every year since 1962. Of these 64 games, the Wildcats have dominated, winning 49 times, while Idaho State has won 15.

In the early days of the rivalry, the teams played for an old train bell, with the winner of each season’s game taking ownership of the bell for the following year. However, after the Wildcats’ 38–23 win over the Bengals in 1973, the bell has since remained in the Stewart Library Archives.

Ogden saw much of its growth during the last quarter of the 19th century due to the importance of Union Station as a junction point for multiple train routes. Those who have been to downtown Ogden have seen the massive station where 25th Street meets Wall Avenue. Although now a museum, the station was once one of the busiest train stations in the West. To the north, Pocatello, Idaho, home of Idaho State, also saw growth from its train station serving as a junction point for the railway.

Due to their connection by rail and relatively short distance, the two schools began a tradition of students taking the train to the opposing school for away games. In 1964, Weber’s student government secured an old locomotive train bell and made it the trophy for the annual game.

Calls to bring the trophy back have been going on for years, but really started to increase in the last year.

“I, along with The Jungle of ISU and all of our students, will be excited and appreciative if the Wildcats are willing to bring the Train Bell Trophy out and put it on the line this year,” said Idaho State Athletic Director Pauline Thrios.

The Wildcats are willing to bring the trophy out again. Weber State Director of Athletic Communications Paul Grua approves the idea, and the two respective athletic directors put out a joint statement on Nov. 4 announcing the return of the trophy.

The game will be on Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. at Stewart Stadium. Not only are Wildcat fans expected to be there to cheer on the Wildcats, but a large number of Bengals fans are also expected.