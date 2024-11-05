OPINION: That’s a strike on the 2024 World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees 7–6 on Oct. 30 to win the 2024 World Series four games to one in a best of seven series. The Dodgers were led by first baseman and World Series MVP Freddie Freeman, who batted .300 with 4 home runs and 12 RBIs in the five games.

While Freeman was hobbled by an ankle injury throughout the 2024 playoffs, he put his mark on the World Series, winning the first game with a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning. It was the first walk-off grand slam in the 120-year history of the World Series. In addition, Freeman tied a World Series record with his 12 RBIs for the series.

Freeman wasn’t the only Dodger to provide highlights for the team. Their starting pitching was solid throughout the series and shut down the Yankees for the five games while their offense came up with timely hits to provide the spark that the team needed.

Trailing 5–0 in the fifth inning of game five, Los Angeles battled back to score five unearned runs that tied the game and completely changed the momentum into their favor. Mookie Betts, who has won the World Series three times with the Boston Red Sox and the Dodgers, drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly to deep center field in the eighth inning. Walker Buehler, who was the winning pitcher for the Dodgers in game three, got the final three outs and the save by striking out Alex Verdugo for the final out of the final game.

This is the eighth time that the Dodgers have been crowned as the best team in baseball and second time in five years, having also won in 2020. The Yankees last won the World Series fifteen years ago in 2009.

This World Series was billed by the media as a battle between two superstars who dominated baseball this season: Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge. However, both stars struggled to make an impact in the fall classic. Ohtani, the first player with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in Major League Baseball history, went two for 15 with four strikeouts. Though he dislocated his shoulder in game two, he continued to play the rest of the World Series.

Aaron Judge, who hit 58 home runs and drove in 144 runs while batting .322 to lead the American League all season, also went two for 15 with seven strikeouts in the series. Although both players will likely win the regular season MVP in their respective leagues, they were a shell of themselves in the biggest moments during the World Series.