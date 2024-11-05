The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Advertisement

OPINION: That’s a strike on the 2024 World Series

Cory Mater, Reporter
November 5, 2024
Categories:
Tribune News Service
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with Mookie Betts #50 after the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees 7-6 in Game Five to win the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees 7–6 on Oct. 30 to win the 2024 World Series four games to one in a best of seven series. The Dodgers were led by first baseman and World Series MVP Freddie Freeman, who batted .300 with 4 home runs and 12 RBIs in the five games.

While Freeman was hobbled by an ankle injury throughout the 2024 playoffs, he put his mark on the World Series, winning the first game with a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning. It was the first walk-off grand slam in the 120-year history of the World Series. In addition, Freeman tied a World Series record with his 12 RBIs for the series.

Freeman wasn’t the only Dodger to provide highlights for the team. Their starting pitching was solid throughout the series and shut down the Yankees for the five games while their offense came up with timely hits to provide the spark that the team needed.

Trailing 5–0 in the fifth inning of game five, Los Angeles battled back to score five unearned runs that tied the game and completely changed the momentum into their favor. Mookie Betts, who has won the World Series three times with the Boston Red Sox and the Dodgers, drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly to deep center field in the eighth inning. Walker Buehler, who was the winning pitcher for the Dodgers in game three, got the final three outs and the save by striking out Alex Verdugo for the final out of the final game.

This is the eighth time that the Dodgers have been crowned as the best team in baseball and second time in five years, having also won in 2020. The Yankees last won the World Series fifteen years ago in 2009.

This World Series was billed by the media as a battle between two superstars who dominated baseball this season: Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge. However, both stars struggled to make an impact in the fall classic. Ohtani, the first player with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in Major League Baseball history, went two for 15 with four strikeouts. Though he dislocated his shoulder in game two, he continued to play the rest of the World Series.

Aaron Judge, who hit 58 home runs and drove in 144 runs while batting .322 to lead the American League all season, also went two for 15 with seven strikeouts in the series. Although both players will likely win the regular season MVP in their respective leagues, they were a shell of themselves in the biggest moments during the World Series.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
New Student Orientation on May 2, 2019.
Scholarship options for out-of-state students
Collin Ellsworth and Kennedy Wixon is working at the KWCR office
OPINION: How being involved on campus has helped me pay for school
New Student Orientation on May 2, 2019.
Opciones de becas para estudiantes afuera del estado
Weber State University graduates being acknowledged at a graduation ceremony for the Goddard School of Business and Economics on April 27, 2024.
Financial aid for graduate students
Kylan Weisser, Keayen Nead and Kris Jackson celebrating a touchdown against NAU at the 2023 game.
Wildcats chopped down by lumberjacks
Weber State University community members celebrate the new graduates from the Goddard School of Business and Economics on April 27, 2024.
Ayuda financiera para estudiantes graduados
More in Baseball
Riley Greene (31), Parker Meadows (22) and Wenceel Pérez (46) celebrate after the final out. Detroit Tigers vs Cleveland Guardians in MLB ALDS Game 3 at Comerica Park in Detroit on October 9, 2024. Tigers win, 3-0.
OPINION: Two teams, one World Series title
The Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play against one another in the 2023 World Series.
OPINION: 2023 MLB Playoffs
Jimmy Jimenez throwing a pitch. Taken in April 2019.
Baseball beatdown in Boise
Jimmy Jimenez sliding into 3rd base. Taken in April 2019.
Derrota del béisbol en Boise
New Phillies reliever Craig Kimbrel throws during workouts in Clearwater, Florida.
Column: MLB rule changes and what to expect
WSU football fan Isaac Staszkow (right of middle) cheering on the Weber State football team along with the rest of the student section.
A student-less section
About the Contributor
Cory Mater
Cory Mater, Sports Reporter