Taking advantage of your education: High-impact educational experiences

The Wildcat Advantage Program at Weber State University offers various opportunities for student development by providing experiences inside and outside the classroom. These “high-impact educational experiences” opportunities are open to undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Participants gain valuable skills through various hands-on activities that prepare them for career readiness, academic growth and personal development, setting them up for success beyond graduation.

“Some of the HIEE’s can be life-changing for students,” Wildcat Advantage Program Coordinator Jenny Frame said. “If you would like to get involved, come to the orientation or our office and learn how you will benefit from the program.”

Frame explained that the transformational areas can be divided in several ways. The simplest is to think of them as either for-credit experiences or co-curricular activities outside the classroom.

There are numerous opportunities available, such as engaging in community-based learning, completing a global learning experience like study abroad, participating in internships and more.

Frame also emphasized that navigating through these options is a great way to learn what you would want to do in the future, what you are good at or what you do not like.

“The more I explore the options, I want to adventure more into the other HIEEs options” Allen Abraham, WSU international student and peer mentor lead, said.

Abraham mentioned that getting involved with the mentoring program has helped him develop leadership skills, improve his public speaking, gain more confidence and prepare for the real-world work environment.

“From the perspective of an international student, being involved in things on campus like Wildcat Advantage helps you really find your place,” Abraham said. “You know that you’re doing something for yourself and bettering your future.”

One of the program’s other benefits is its focus on building an e-portfolio that equips participants for future job opportunities and highlights their preparedness. The goal of the e-portfolio is to collect students’ work, skills and other achievements in an electronic form.

Frame emphasized that each student should determine how much they want to be involved in the program.

While some educational experiences may require more time than others, the Wildcat Advantage program ensures that everyone receives well-deserved recognition for their achievements and the support they need. The earlier students get involved, the greater the benefits they will experience.