Celebrating the Fourth with a bang

Wiktoria Kolodziejczyk, Reporter
July 2, 2024
Multiple+colorful+fireworks+exploding+in+the+air.
MGN
Multiple colorful fireworks exploding in the air.

As the Fourth of July approaches and the excitement builds, many wonder what are the best places to experience the holiday to its fullest. Whether you prefer small gatherings or big, jubilant events, there’s something for everyone. Here is an overview of the most significant celebrations taking place locally.

North Ogden Cherry Days — June 29 – July 6

The annual Cherry Days offer a versatile range of activities and smaller, family-oriented events that cater to all ages. Highlights include pickleball tournaments, a family luau, a carnival, a ping pong drop ball game and even a movie in the park.

On July 4, the celebration will begin with a 5K run in the morning from 7-10 a.m. The main attraction, the parade on Washington Boulevard, will kick off its route at 2600 N. The kids’ parade starts at 9:30 a.m., and is then followed by the main parade at 10 a.m. Registration is required for participation.

July 4 celebrations at Huntsville Square — July 4

Huntsville City has also prepared a busy agenda of celebrations. Their events include a breakfast in the park, a 5K and 1 mile run, a morning car show, a free flag-raising ceremony, games, live music, food vendors in the park, evening dancing and a fireworks show. The parade will start at 10 a.m. at 200 S. and will honor the heroes of 1776 as it moves through the streets of Huntsville.

Riverdale City 2024 Old Glory Days Celebration — June 28 – July 4

There are many activities to choose from during the week of July 4, including a movie in the park and swim night. Many of these events are free. On July 4, the celebration will kick off with a cannon blast at 6 a.m., followed by the Stars and Stripes 5K race and a festive parade at 9:30 a.m. The day will be filled with street entertainment, booths, free inflatables and a car show and will culminate in a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Wiktoria Kolodziejczyk, Culture Reporter

