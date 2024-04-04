A new name for the Nontraditional Student Center

The Nontraditional Student Center has undergone big changes to become the Student Navigation and Transition Center.

“Our main mission is to remove barriers for the students,” Debbie Cragun, the center’s director, said. “We offer holistic support to help students succeed.”

Jared Tenney, a coordinator at the Student Navigation and Transition Center, believes the name change will allow the center to help more students.

“In a nutshell, we’re still helping students like what we’ve done with non-traditional students — peer mentoring help, and helping them get transitioned back into school,” Tenney said. “Our name change allows us to help all students.”

The center focuses its efforts on helping all transfer students, those returning after time off of school, married students, students with children and students aged 25+.

Cragun was a first-generation college graduate herself, and is passionate about helping others receive a college education. She recalled an experience in helping a student who had recently graduated from a rehab program feel comfortable as they received their bachelor’s degree. The student continued their education and received a master’s degree.

“You are valued. We believe in you. You have the right to receive an education,” Cragun said.

Tenney shared some resources the center offers to all students needing support.

“We have academic advisors now in our department. They can sit down with students and help in areas where peer mentors can’t help with,” Tenney said. “We have a lot of other resources, and we’re here to get students connected with the resources we have and the resources that the campus as a whole offers.”

The center is currently planning its Smart Start Event that will occur right after orientation in the coming fall semester. This event will help answer students’ questions as they return to school. Tenney and Cragun both encouraged students who are feeling lost to come and receive support in the center.

“Everyone needs a cheerleader,” Cragun said. “Education is an opportunity for everyone.”