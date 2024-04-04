Peery’s Egyptian Theater celebrates 100 year anniversary

On the evening of March 28, downtown Ogden was abuzz with excitement around Peery’s Egyptian Theater. This was a very special occasion, as the historic theater celebrated its 100 year anniversary with a gala.

Professor Andrea Baltazar, director of film studies here at Weber State University, was a key presenter and panelist at the gala, where she presented a documentary made by her students centered around the history of the Egyptian theater.

The other panelists included Virginia Pearce, the Director of the Utah Film Commissioner; local historian Holly Andrew; Dave Park, curator of the Wurlitzer Organ Silent film; and James V. D’Arc, author of “When Hollywood Came to Utah.”

Along with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and beverages, guests were serenaded by the music of the Egyptian theater’s in-house organ player. This beautiful antique instrument harkens back to an era of silent movies, when the organ provided both the music and the sound effects for the audience to enjoy while watching silent films.

The gala, however, was missing one notable character, the savior of the theater Lear Van Dyke Summerill. Summerill passed away just weeks before the gala on March 17, at the age of 81. During his life, he led the campaign for the restoration and eventual reopening of the theater in 1997.

The Peery’s Egyptian Theater is a historical landmark and an architectural work of art, a true gem the city of Ogden is lucky to have.