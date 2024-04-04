The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement

Peery’s Egyptian Theater celebrates 100 year anniversary

Andrew Handley, Photographer
April 4, 2024
Utah+Film+Commissioner+Virginia+Pearce+%28left%29+listens+to+Andrea+Baltazar+%28middle%29+answer+a+question+at+the+100+year+anniversary+of+Ogdens+Peerys+Egyptian+Theater.
Gallery19 Photos
AJ Handley
Utah Film Commissioner Virginia Pearce (left) listens to Andrea Baltazar (middle) answer a question at the 100 year anniversary of Ogden’s Peery’s Egyptian Theater.

On the evening of March 28, downtown Ogden was abuzz with excitement around Peery’s Egyptian Theater. This was a very special occasion, as the historic theater celebrated its 100 year anniversary with a gala.

Professor Andrea Baltazar, director of film studies here at Weber State University, was a key presenter and panelist at the gala, where she presented a documentary made by her students centered around the history of the Egyptian theater.

The other panelists included Virginia Pearce, the Director of the Utah Film Commissioner; local historian Holly Andrew; Dave Park, curator of the Wurlitzer Organ Silent film; and James V. D’Arc, author of “When Hollywood Came to Utah.”

Along with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and beverages, guests were serenaded by the music of the Egyptian theater’s in-house organ player. This beautiful antique instrument harkens back to an era of silent movies, when the organ provided both the music and the sound effects for the audience to enjoy while watching silent films.

The gala, however, was missing one notable character, the savior of the theater Lear Van Dyke Summerill. Summerill passed away just weeks before the gala on March 17, at the age of 81. During his life, he led the campaign for the restoration and eventual reopening of the theater in 1997.

The Peery’s Egyptian Theater is a historical landmark and an architectural work of art, a true gem the city of Ogden is lucky to have.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
A group of students walk through Shepard Union together.
A new name for the Nontraditional Student Center
Staff member Marianna Lopez-Luritta.
La universidades de Utah colaboran con Amplify Utah y PBS Utah
Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) makes a catch in the outfield for an out during the seventh inning of an MLB game on opening day against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Loan Depot Park in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, March 28, 2024.
OPINION: A spectacular start to the MLB season
SLCC officers orchestrate an active shooter drill.
How Utah's colleges are preparing for an active shooter
Students on the set of a short film.
WATIF presentará su primer festival de cine
Brad Hansen, left, and Shane Nebeker stand in front of a USU police car.
From an active shooter to severe weather, USU Aggie Alert tries to keep students safe and informed

The Signpost

The Student News Site of Weber State University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments written below are solely the opinions of the author and does not reflect The Signpost staff or its affiliates.
All The Signpost Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *