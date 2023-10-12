WSU waves goodbye to Adrienne Andrews

Adrienne Andrews, vice president of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at Weber State University, officially resigned from her position and the university on Oct. 2, after nearly two decades.

Andrews began at WSU as an adjunct professor in 2004 and has since gone through many positions at the university. She has been Special Student Populations counselor, Interim African-American Student adviser, Coordinator of Clubs and Organizations, coordinator for the Center for Diversity and Unity, special assistant to the president for Diversity, chief Diversity officer, adjunct professor and assistant vice president for Diversity.

“I’m always trying to move everyone forward together,” Andrews said in an interview about what she has done for students on campus in August.

In her career at WSU, Andrews worked with various diversity groups and organizations on campus and in the past few years has worked with administrations to create the Centers for Belonging and Cultural Engagement to create different campus locations for different diversity groups on campus.

Though many students were upset by the change from the Center for Multicultural Excellence to the CBCE, there were many students who appreciated the change in the separate diversity centers.

“The Center for Multicultural Excellence, which has been which these cultural centers are now an iteration of, has been here for decades,” Andrews said. “Its efforts and activities have been created to meet the needs of the students of that day, and we anticipate that creating these centers is a way to meet the students of this day.”

Andrews has been a figure of change for WSU and for the underrepresented community at WSU. She worked to make voices heard and to create communication between WSU students and administration.

“This isn’t about us, it’s about our community,” Andrews said. “It’s about, not me as an individual, but all of us together.”

Though her reason for resignation has not been specified, WSU administration has made it clear that she will be missed.

“On a personal level, many if not all of us have also felt Adrienne’s inherent kindness and concern for others,” WSU President Brad Mortensen said in an email sent out to faculty on the subject.