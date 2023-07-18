A new welcome for Weber

In May, Weber State University finished building two 55-foot obelisks to greet those coming onto campus along Harrison Boulevard.

These brand-new obelisks, also referred to as statues or shark fins, are located at both main entrances at 3950 and 3850 S. on Harrison Boulevard.

“It is the main component of a larger project that we are doing out there on the frontage of campus to brand the institution,” Norm Tarbox, vice president of administrative services at WSU, said.

As part of the Frontage Gateway and Lighting Project, gate posts and artifacts along Harrison are being demolished to make way for new lighted elements better suited to the current size of campus structures, nearby roads and business features.

These lighted elements include Weber State University’s traditional flying “W” inside the purple shield on the obelisks. The “W” will eventually light up at night for those to see from hundreds of yards away.

Crosswalks across Harrison Boulevard at these locations will be enhanced with purple and white striping and lighted poles will illuminate the sidewalks along the frontage, which will glow purple.

“We have been planning it for several years now as a way to brand the university in a significant way,” Tarbox said.

Ever since Weber took down their electronic sign about 10 years ago, they have not had anything like this.

“It is something a lot of universities have, even now at Davis Tech, there is a massive sign that welcomes people,” Tarbox said.

Weber State University’s Davis campus in Layton is in the process of putting up two 55-foot obelisks at both of their main entrances as well.

Weber is planning on co-branding their two campuses at the same time with a dedicated ribbon-cutting ceremony sometime later this year once the Davis campus obelisks are done.

To check out the obelisks in person, go to Weber State University in Ogden, or go to weber.edu for more information online.