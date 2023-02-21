A snowy start to spring semester

Weber State University students have experienced a series of cold weather conditions over the beginning of the spring 2023 semester that does not seem to be going away anytime soon.

“I’m sick of the cold, and I wish Utah would make up its mind on the weather,” Kyle Heaney, a student at WSU, said.

Students, faculty and staff can prepare for the upcoming chilly walks between buildings on campus by keeping an eye on the local weather forecast and dressing accordingly. According to the National Weather Service, the lowest temperature of the week for Ogden is predicted to be on Feb. 22 with a temperature of 5 degrees Fahrenheit.

“My hands are always freezing cold,” Sara Allen, a WSU student, said. “It feels like my hands are going to fall off the longer I am out here.”

When will Ogden campus start to see the first signs of spring? Last year, it wasn’t until March 3 that the temperature started rising to the 40s and above, with occasional low temperatures as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service.

The well-known groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, announced on Feb. 2 there would be another six weeks of winter. Students should have already started to feel the warmth of spring by now.

Hopefully, if this upcoming spring is anything like 2022, the warmth of spring is right around the corner!