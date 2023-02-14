News Quiz 2/14

QUESTIONS:

1. Director James Cameron had two films out this past weekend, both competing for the top spot for the box office. One of them was “Avatar: Way of Water.” What was the other one?

A. “The Terminator”

B. “Aliens”

C. “Avatar”

D. “Titanic”

2. The alleged spy balloon that flew into U.S. airspace has recently made news over the past week. What country is the alleged spy balloon from?

A. China

B. Russia

C. North Korea

D. Yemen

3. The Utah Transit Authority is offering free fare this week due to a major event coming to Salt Lake City. Thousands of people are expected to attend. What is this event?

1. FanX Convention

2. NBA All-Star Game

3. General Conference

4. Rootstech

4. What team won the Super Bowl?

A. Kansas City Chiefs

B. Philadelphia Eagles

C. Neither team won due to overtime

D. Neither team won due to extenuating circumstances

ANSWERS:

1. The answer is D, “Titanic.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Titanic” was remastered and re-released this past weekend for Valentine’s Day, pitting James Cameron against himself for the weekend. This unique weekend put “Avatar: Way of Water” to over $2.2 billion in its all time gross and is expected to surpass “Titanic,” putting it just under “Avengers: Endgame” as the third highest grossing film of all time.

2. The answer is A, China. According to CNN, the People’s Republic of China government claimed the balloon was for civilian use and made it into American airspace by accident. The U.S. Government is claiming it was being used as a surveillance balloon to monitor military sites.

3. The answer is B, NBA All-Star Game. According to ABC4, thousands of people from all over the country are flooding to Salt Lake City for the annual NBA All-Star Game at the Vivint Arena this weekend. As such, UTA is granting free fare to all for the entire week. This will apply to buses, TRAX and Frontrunners going into the SLC area.

4. The answer is A, Kansas City Chiefs. According to ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl trophy 38–35 with an impressive field goal. This field goal earned quarterback Patrick Mahomes the coveted NFL MVP award for the night.