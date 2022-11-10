2022 Midterm election results
The 2022 midterm election is winding down and the results are slowly trickling in. All four Republican incumbents are expected to keep their seats while Republican Mike Lee is winning a close battle against unaffiliated candidate Evan McMullin.
Constitutional Amendment A, which would increase the limit on the total amount of money the Legislature can allocate during a session, has not received substantial support. About 62.81% of voters are against the amendment, keeping the legislature’s available budget amount to 1% of the allocated budget from the preceding fiscal year.
To keep up to date with the final election results, go to electionresults.utah.gov.
