Wildcats ruffle feathers

Outside Hitter Dani Richins (12) right after hitting a volleyball while Outside Hitter Jayda Tupea (18) watches where the ball lands.

Weber State University’s women’s volleyball swept the Eastern Washington University Eagles 3–0 on Nov. 5 at the Swenson Gym. This followed the Wildcats’ sweep against the Idaho Vandals on Nov. 3. The Wildcats now sit at 15–8 for the season.

Against the Eagles, the ‘Cats went on a 7–0 run early in the first set to make the score 15–8. Eastern Washington followed with a 3–0 run and then a 4–0 run and eventually tied the set 17–17.

Near the end of the set, Eastern Washington was up 24–20, one point away from winning, but the Wildcats went on a 6–0 run to win the first set.

In the second set of the match, there was a lot of back-and-forth play until the ‘Cats pulled away with a 5–0 run. The Eagles cut the lead to within 2 points, and as soon as they did, the ‘Cats went on a 3–0 run to win the second set 25–20.

Going into the third set, the ‘Cats looked to secure their win in a sweep and did just that, going on a 4–0 run. Any time EWU got close to closing in on the Wildcats’ lead, the Wildcat defense would fight back. Weber State finished the set 25–19 and sent the Eagles on their way.

“I think it’s a good win for us. We didn’t play awesome last Thursday, and we’ve been working on a lot of things,” Kate Standifird said. “Some things we’ve been thinking about is coming in with intense focus and coming and competing, being the attackers and not letting it be on us.”

Ashley Gneiting led the team in this game with 12 kills and 13 points.

“I’ve been working hard on just playing better the last couple of games,” Gneiting said. “I hadn’t played well for my team, and this is a good game for me to step in the right direction.”

Standifird led the team with 33 assists for the game.

Standifird said she has to thank her hitters for all the assists. Without them, she wouldn’t have had as many.

The Wildcats will face their next two games on the road against Northern Arizona on Nov. 10 and Northern Colorado on Nov. 12.