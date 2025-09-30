Weber Volleyball takes down Northern Colorado

After a tough stretch in their return to Utah, the Weber State University volleyball team got back in the win column against the University of Northern Colorado, a team they had struggled against in recent years.

The Wildcats got their first win over the Bears since Oct. 7, 2021. During that time, they lost to the Bears in the Big Sky championship game in 2021 and the semifinals in 2024.

The Wildcats notched their ninth win of the season with a 3–0 win over their rival.

Their consistency was a big difference between this game and their three prior, which resulted in losses.

“We just played consistent volleyball,” said Head Coach Jeremiah Larsen. “That’s what we’ve been trying to get to, is just being consistent every play. We play as hard and as well as we can, and then we move on to the next one.”

In addition, the ‘Cats improved their hitting percentage in each of their succeeding sets on their way to hitting .311 on the game, with 11 errors.

Outside hitter Ashley Gneiting credits the team’s ability to go out and play free, saying, “I think game plan is a big part of it … We just want to learn and get better and work on the things we can and play free.”

Weber State will continue their home schedule by playing another rival, Idaho State University, on Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.

