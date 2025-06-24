The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Related Image

Weber State men’s track & field finishes its season

Grayson Freestone, Reporter
June 24, 2025
Categories:
Weber State Athletics/Tawnie Moore
Peter Visser finished third in his heat and 12th overall to qualify for the NCAA Championships in the steeplechase.

Weber State University’s men’s track and field team started their postseason with a No. 4 finish at the Big Sky Championships in Sacramento, California.

The Wildcats posted their best performance in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with 16 points. Peter Visser led with an all-conference, 2nd-place time of 8:40.23. Right behind him was TJ Warnick, who finished 5th with a time of 8:53.87, Owen Rogers, who finished 6th at 8:57.71 and Ty Davis, who finished 8th at 9:06.13.

To add to his honors, Visser was named All-Big Sky in the 5,000-meter at 13:56.20.

Jake Peterson took 6th in the 10,000-meter at 29:49.87, while Wesley Kallgren took 7th at 30:06.64.

Joe Corbridge nearly cracked the school’s all-time top 10 in the 800-meter with a time of 1:50.19, finishing 4th.

Rodee Brow and Jake Weathers also earned All-Big Sky honors. Brow finished in the 400-meter with a time of 46.79, and Weathers competed in the hammer throw with a mark of 57.58 meters.

The Wildcats finished third in the 4×400-meter relay, led by Colby Anderson, Tristan Spalding, Orion Barger and Alex Wheeler with a time of 3:11.25. Wheeler also finished 4th in the 200-meter at 21.43 and 6th in the 100-meter at 10.67.

Malik Johnson placed 6th in the 400-meter hurdles at 53.93 and 7th in the 110-meter hurdles at 14.64.

WSU also finished No. 7 in the 4×100-meter relay.

Brogan Garrett’s 6,157 points placed him 4th in the decathlon, Ethan Ecker’s 199-11 feet was 5th in the javelin, and Jeims Molina’s 181-11 feet was 8th in the hammer.

Those who qualified took their skills to College Station, Texas, for the NCAA West Region First Round meet.

The change in competition did not affect Peter Visser. With his 12th-place performance, Visser sneaked into the national semifinals of the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

At the semifinals in Eugene, Oregon, Visser finished 17th.

Visser needed a top-12 performance to qualify for the finals, but he was still selected as an All-American Honorable Mention.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Protesters march from the Union Station to the Ogden Arch to hold up protest signs and chant to passerbys.
No kings in Ogden: Protestors march from Union Station
Saga Hagelin running during the Big Sky Track and Field Big Sky Championship.
Weber State women’s track & field finishes its season
The fashion designers leading all of the models together down the runway.
Union Station hosts Utah Fashion Show
Racks inside of the art studio hold pottery that people have made at the pottery classes taught at the Marshall White Center.// Estantes dentro del estudio de arte sostienen ceramica que las personas han hecho en las clases de ceramica enseñadas dentro del Marshall White Center.
El centro de Marshall White vuelve a abrir, haciéndole honor a su legado
A plaque inside of the Marshall White Center, dedicating the building in honor of his memory.// Una placa dentro del centro Marshall White, dedicando el edificio en honor a su memoria.
Marshall White Center reopens, honoring local legacy
The fashion designers leading all of the models together down the runway.// Los diseñadores de moda guiando a todos los modelos bajo la pista.
Union Station organiza el Utah Fashion Show
More in Sports
Pile-up at a football game against NAU. // Una pila de jugadores en uno de los juegos de football en contra de NAU.
Fuera con lo viejo, adentro con lo nuevo
Pile-up at a football game against NAU. // Una pila de jugadores en uno de los juegos de football en contra de NAU.
Out with the old, in with the new Wildcat athletes
Weber State softball huddling together in the NCAA tournament game.// El equipo de softball de Weber State agrupándose en el juego del torneo de NCAA.
Wildcat softball’s championship season ends in Oregon
Weber State softball huddling together in the NCAA tournament game.// El equipo de softball de Weber State agrupándose en el juego del torneo de NCAA.
El campeonato de softball de esta temporada de los Wildcats termina en Oregon
A bar graph showing the average funding per athlete by gender at Weber State University.
Title IX: A look into women’s athletic equality
Weber State University Women's Soccer Midfield Samantha Kearns (17) dribbles the ball down the field as fellow teammates stand nearby to defend the ball.// Jugadora central de futból feminino de Weber State Samantha Kearns (17) driblea la pelota por el campo mientras sus compañeras defienden la pelota alrededor de ella.
A new era begins for Weber State women’s soccer
More in Track and Field
Jeims Molina, a thrower for Weber State competing in the 2024 Big Sky championship as he's throwing discus.// Jeims Molina, un tirador de disco de Weber State compitiendo en el campeonato de Big Sky en el 2024 mientras tire el disco.
Conociendo a Jaims Molina: Estudiante y atleta internacional de atletismo
Jeims Molina, a thrower for Weber State competing in the 2024 Big Sky championship as he's throwing discus.// Jeims Molina, un tirador de disco de Weber State compitiendo en el campeonato de Big Sky en el 2024 mientras tire el disco.
Meeting Jeims Molina: International track and field student-athlete
Weber State University Distance runner, TJ Warnick at the UTech Track and Field Invite Day 1.
Running into 2025 with men’s track and field
Weber State University Women's Track and Field runners compete against other runners.
Another lap with women’s track
Weber State University Distance runner, TJ Warnick at the UTech Track and Field Invite Day 1. (Stan Plewe/Utah Tech Athletics)
Run, Wildcats, run: Track and field at Utah Tech invitational
Weber State University Women's Track and Field, Angelyca Chapman, running in the 400 meter.
Running with the Wildcats: Men’s and women’s track and field
About the Contributor
Grayson Freestone, Sports Reporter