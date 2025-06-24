Weber State men’s track & field finishes its season

Weber State University’s men’s track and field team started their postseason with a No. 4 finish at the Big Sky Championships in Sacramento, California.

The Wildcats posted their best performance in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with 16 points. Peter Visser led with an all-conference, 2nd-place time of 8:40.23. Right behind him was TJ Warnick, who finished 5th with a time of 8:53.87, Owen Rogers, who finished 6th at 8:57.71 and Ty Davis, who finished 8th at 9:06.13.

To add to his honors, Visser was named All-Big Sky in the 5,000-meter at 13:56.20.

Jake Peterson took 6th in the 10,000-meter at 29:49.87, while Wesley Kallgren took 7th at 30:06.64.

Joe Corbridge nearly cracked the school’s all-time top 10 in the 800-meter with a time of 1:50.19, finishing 4th.

Rodee Brow and Jake Weathers also earned All-Big Sky honors. Brow finished in the 400-meter with a time of 46.79, and Weathers competed in the hammer throw with a mark of 57.58 meters.

The Wildcats finished third in the 4×400-meter relay, led by Colby Anderson, Tristan Spalding, Orion Barger and Alex Wheeler with a time of 3:11.25. Wheeler also finished 4th in the 200-meter at 21.43 and 6th in the 100-meter at 10.67.

Malik Johnson placed 6th in the 400-meter hurdles at 53.93 and 7th in the 110-meter hurdles at 14.64.

WSU also finished No. 7 in the 4×100-meter relay.

Brogan Garrett’s 6,157 points placed him 4th in the decathlon, Ethan Ecker’s 199-11 feet was 5th in the javelin, and Jeims Molina’s 181-11 feet was 8th in the hammer.

Those who qualified took their skills to College Station, Texas, for the NCAA West Region First Round meet.

The change in competition did not affect Peter Visser. With his 12th-place performance, Visser sneaked into the national semifinals of the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

At the semifinals in Eugene, Oregon, Visser finished 17th.

Visser needed a top-12 performance to qualify for the finals, but he was still selected as an All-American Honorable Mention.