WALDO’S CHOICE 2024: Waterfall Canyon wins best hike

Utah is known for its great mountain ranges that can provide enjoyment for outdoor enthusiasts throughout the year. Thousands of people come to visit Utah in the winter for some skiing and snowboarding on some of the most famous ski resorts in America, but tourists can have just as much fun here during the summer.

During the summer, many people visit these mountains and turn to hiking, mountain biking and rock climbing, especially with the high altitude. Hiking some of these trails makes a fun and challenging workout while allowing visitors to spend good times with friends, family or even by themself.

There are some popular hiking trails right here in and around the Ogden area. One of the more popular hikes in the area is Waterfall Canyon Trail. The 2.4-mile hike through Waterfall Canyon, located at the 29th Street Trailhead, is difficult but worth the effort because it has a beautiful scenic view that includes bumps, rocks, bridges and is pretty steep in several different spots.

“I like how it’s a mix of a lot of things,” Ogden resident Jack Jones, who moved to Ogden from Minnesota and is a self-proclaimed hiking enthusiast, said. “It’s a good workout but also not too hard. I like how it goes from a hill walk into climbing rocks and has parts in the sun and through trees.”

Jones also said it has a nice view at the top of the hike overlooking Ogden.

Hikers from all over the world come to Ogden with friends and family to experience this amazing, under-two-hour hike just to see the incredible 200-foot waterfall at the top of the trail.

If you haven’t experienced this hike yet, it is definitely worth the effort to challenge yourself on this demanding trail. It is an experience that you won’t forget.