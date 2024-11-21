The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Wildcats experience a Trailblazing defeat

Tristin Ramage, Reporter
November 21, 2024
Weber State University’s women’s basketball traveled to Burns Arena on Nov. 16, where they fell to the Utah Tech University Trailblazers 81–78, putting them 1–3 this season.

The game started with the Trailblazers, who are 2–2 this season, winning the tip-off. Seconds later, they took an immediate 3–0 lead after scoring a 3-pointer off a steal. Weber was quick to follow when graduate student guard Margarita Satini scored a 3-pointer to tie the game 3–3.

Weber was trailing from behind, but with the assistance of five 3-pointers, including senior Kaitlin Burgess knocking down a 3-pointer with 29 seconds remaining, the Wildcats were able to bounce back, ending the first quarter tied 24–24.

Not long into the second quarter, the Trailblazers went on a 6–0 run. Weber was able to counter with senior guard Kendra Parra’s first 3 of the quarter at 3:32. A jump ball was given to the Wildcats, and Parra quickly sank another 3-pointer, tying up the game 36–36.

To continue the hot streak, junior guard Lanae Billy hit a 3, putting Weber in the lead for the first time in the quarter, 39–36. Both teams exchanged points, one 3-pointer after another. To end the half, Utah Tech took the lead once again, ending with a score of 44–41.

The Trailblazers took another 6–0 run to start off the third quarter, but Weber came back with their own 6–0 run to put them at 50–47. This was just one of a few times where the game turned into a one-possession game. The fifth team foul on Utah Tech gave Weber a chance to come back 55–54, but were unable to take the lead, ending the quarter 60–58.

Despite their efforts during the fourth, Weber continued to play from behind, and the Trailblazers’ defense held Weber, resulting in another defeat for the Wildcats.

Even though Weber shot a solid 3-point percentage of nearly 40%, it was not enough to counteract the 20 turnovers they had throughout the game.

Despite the team coming up short, Weber’s guard Parra shot 6–11 from the 3-point range and scored 22 points altogether resulting in her being the highest scorer of the game. Following right behind her was freshman forward Mata Peaua, who scored 19 points. Together, they scored over half the overall points.

The Wildcats will continue on the road and head to Reno, where they will face the University of Nevada on Nov. 22, at 7:30 p.m.

