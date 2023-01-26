Police Blotter 1/26

Pothole alert

The Weber State University Police Department assisted a motorist with a flat tire caused by a pothole on Jan. 18. The pothole is located at the north entrance of the A1 parking lot. WSUPD would like to remind everyone to be vigilant drivers and to be on the lookout for potholes that are around the Weber State campus.

A helping hand

Officers were dispatched to the Dee Events Center on Jan. 19 regarding a male having a medical emergency and who was taking his clothes off. An usher was able to gain the young man’s attention and get him dressed again. He was helped into his mother’s vehicle, and no further action was needed.

Seizure at Tracy Hall

Officers were dispatched to Tracy Hall on Jan. 20 for a medical call regarding a seizure. Medical officials were escorted into the building where the student was located. The student declined to go to the hospital after being evaluated. No further action was taken on behalf of the WSUPD.

Saving a life

WSUPD officers were requested on Jan. 20 to help unlock a vehicle with a female inside who was having a medical emergency. Medical officials smashed through the vehicle’s front-right window to get her out. WSUPD cleared the scene, and no further action was needed.

Hot shower incident

An officer was dispatched to a fire alarm at Wildcat Village on Jan. 21. The alarm panel showed the alarm was coming from a smoke detector within one of the dorms. The officer went to the room of the alarming smoke detector and discovered that the resident had just come out of the shower. No further action was needed after resetting the alarm.