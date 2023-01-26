Hockey hits hard: WSU wins four, loses one

Forward Rob Simmons faced off against Boise State defensemen Camden Gallagher during their game on Oct. 28, 2022.

After a long winter break and an opening game against rival Utah State University, Weber State University’s men’s hockey team kicked off their spring semester with the four-game Martin Luther King Showcase in Denver, Colorado.

“When winter break was over, everyone got back together and we started to prepare for this Colorado tournament,” Wildcat goalie Kyle Lane said.

The Wildcats’ first game of the weekend was against Metro State University on Jan. 13. The teams’ last matchup ended in an 8–2 loss for the Wildcats.

After three periods of action, Weber State was able to edge in front of the Roadrunners. Winning their first game of the tournament 3–1, the Wildcats were able to extend their winning streak to six games.

The goal scorers for the Wildcats were forward Yegor Khomyakov, defensemen Kody Goodwin and forward Tucker Thorstad. Thorstad’s goal was his first goal as a Wildcat.

Heading into the second game of the weekend, Weber State went up against the University of California, Los Angeles, on Jan. 14. The Wildcats sneaked past the Bruins and beat them 5–4. Defenseman Stanford Zito was able to record his first goal as a Wildcat. The other four goals were scored by forward Rob Simmons, defensemen Cole VanOrman, forward Jaden Hewes and forward Bryon Fobair.

With another win, the Wildcats were able to keep the winning streak rolling with seven games in a row.

The last two games of the weekend were against East Texas Baptist and Dakota College.

In another hard-fought game, the Wildcats were able to beat East Texas Baptist 3–2 on Jan. 15.

“We all had redemption for Metro State and East Texas Baptist,” Lane said. “They beat us in the past, and that’s what motivated us in these games.”

In the fourth and final game of the weekend, Weber State lost 3–0 to Dakota College on Jan. 16, ending their eight-game win streak.

The Wildcats came back from the tournament and added one more win after taking down Utah Valley University 5–2 in a rematch of the season’s opener on Jan. 21.

“All of the goals came out multiple times, and we needed them to set the tone of the game,” Lanes said. “In the next few weeks, we want to get the best seeding we can to make the playoffs. We have a team that never gives up, and it’s great to be a part of.”

Weber State will play at home against Colorado State University on Jan. 26. The puck drops at 7:15 p.m.