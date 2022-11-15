News Quiz 11/15

QUESTIONS:

1. Google recently agreed to pay how much money in order to settle their location-tracking lawsuit?

A. $578 million

B. $392 million

C. $243 million

D. $184 million

2. What action role-playing video game recently celebrated its 11-year anniversary by releasing an anniversary edition with over 500 new elements added to the game?

A. Skyrim

B. Fallout: New Vegas

C. Red Dead Redemption

D. Grand Theft Auto V

3. The new Dragonsteel 2022 convention is happening this week at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City. This convention highlights the written work of which prolific fantasy author?

A. Patrick Rothfuss

B. Neil Gaiman

C. Joe Abercrombie

D. Brandon Sanderson

3. In the U.S., how many RSV vaccines may be nearing review by the FDA?

A. 7

B. 12

C. 4

D. 25

ANSWERS:

1. The answer is B, $392 million. According to NPR, 40 states have allegations against Google for illegal location tracking after the location tracking had been turned off. Attorneys general say this payout is the “largest-ever multi-state privacy settlement.”

2. The answer is A, Skyrim. According to Bethesda’s website, Skyrim: Anniversary Edition has all the qualities of Skyrim: Special Edition along with 500+ new individual elements from the Creation Club such as quests, items, armor and houses.

3. The answer is D, Brandon Sanderson. According to Dragonsteel’s official website, the convention highlights the many written works of prolific fantasy author Brandon Sanderson. Sanderson recently broke the record for the most successful kickstarter campaign in the history of the platform. The convention is designed to promote and celebrate the release of Sanderson’s new book, The Lost Metal, available where all books are sold. The convention will feature panels, booths, games and merchandise centered around Sanderson’s works.

4. The answer is C, 4. According to KSL, there are four RSV vaccines in the U.S. that are nearing review by the FDA. Globally, there are more than a dozen vaccines going through trials. So far, there is no specific treatment for RSV in healthy children, and for patients with pre-existing conditions or those who were born prematurely there is only one monoclonal antibody treatment.