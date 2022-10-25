Career Fair Event

Outside of the Career Services office, located on the second floor of the Student Services building.

Weber State University hosted its annual Career and Internship Fair on Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Shepherd Union ballrooms. Over 300 students showed up to meet with prospective employers and companies offering internships and job opportunities. More than 90 companies and organizations were present, with opportunities for students of any class level.

Maps showing where each employer was located were distributed to students. The maps included a spot for employers to put a sticker or mark showing that the student had spoken with them. Maps were signed and turned in upon exiting the career fair, with a raffle awarding prizes to those students whose maps were randomly selected.

Katie Browning, Weber State employer and events specialist, was happy with how many students decided to attend.

“By the maps that we printed, and we printed about 400,” Browning said. “We probably have less than 80 left.”

Hundreds of students were in attendance and the ballrooms were buzzing with chatter and energy for the majority of the fair. The environment was full of laughter, determination, aspiration and excitement for the future.

Some employers present included the U.S. Army, Fidelity Investments, Northwestern Mutual, Davis County School District, Intermountain Healthcare, Greystar Property Management, England Logistics, Extra Space Storage and the Federal Aviation Administration. Opportunities available ranged from full and part-time employment, temporary, contracts and internship positions.

“We try to get a good variety for the students,” Browning said. “Trying to think of all the majors we have here.”

Represented industries included construction, finance, health care, property management, military and police branches. Opportunities were available for almost every major offered at Weber State.

If students missed the in-person career fair, there was a virtual career and internship fair from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 19. Students were able to register through the Handshake app. Many of the same companies present on Oct. 18 also participated in the virtual fair.

Weber State hosts a career and internship fair every semester, with varying companies and employers attending. This can be especially beneficial for students preparing to start their internships required for graduation, and most of the internship positions at the fair offered pay.

For those that were unable to attend the in-person or virtual career and internship fairs, additional opportunities can be found on the Weber State Career Services website.

Students can also find employment and internship opportunities by following Weber State and its affiliates on LinkedIn.