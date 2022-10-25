News Quiz 10/25

The Great Salt Lake is the eighth largest terminal lake in the world. It continues to face issues regarding drought.

QUESTIONS

1. Lea Salonga is performing with the Tabernacle Choir this holiday season for their annual Christmas concert. What Disney Princesses did she provide the singing voice for?

A. Belle and Ariel

B. Moana and Pocahontas

C. Jasmine and Mulan

D. Anna and Elsa

2. Liz Truss, the most recent UK Prime Minister, served for a record-breaking amount of time before her public resignation. How long did she serve in her current role?

A. Six years

B. Six months

C. Six weeks

D. Six days

3. The Jan. 6 select committee has subpoenaed former president Donald Trump for his role and actions during the attack on the U.S. Capitol last year. What date is he required to appear to testify before the committee?

A. Nov. 14

B. Nov. 15

C. Jan. 6

D. Dec. 16

4. Which sister lake of the Great Salt Lake is facing similar issues that the Great Salt Lake is facing?

A. Walker Lake

B. Mono Lake

C. Lake Urmia

D. Lake Superior

ANSWERS

1. The answer is C, Jasmine and Mulan. According to KSL, Lea Salonga, who is performing at the annual Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert, has been inducted as a Disney legend for her singing performances for Jasmine and Mulan from “Aladdin” and “Mulan.”

2. The answer is C, Six weeks. According to NPR, Liz Truss, called the “iron weathervane” in some circles, resigned from her position as UK Prime Minister after a record-breaking six weeks in office. Former UK Treasury chief Rishi Sunak won the race to become the next prime minister in her place.

3. The answer is A, Nov. 14. According to NPR, the committee subpoenaed Donald Trump to appear under oath to testify before the committee on or around Nov. 14. He is required to produce documents during the recent search and seizure of his Mar-a-Lago estate ten days prior on or around Nov. 4.

4. The answer is B, Mono Lake. According to the Standard Examiner, Mono Lake, while having marked differences from the Great Salt lake, is a saline lake. Activists have pointed to what has been going on with Mono Lake with solutions for the Great Salt Lake.