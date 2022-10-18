The Wildcats’ streak survives

Bronson Barron (10) looks for an open receiver down the field. Barron completed 21 passes for 274 yards and 3 touchdowns against Portland State University.

Weber State University’s football team kept their undefeated streak alive with a 42–7 win against Portland State University on Oct. 15.

After the Vikings beat the Wildcats in Stewart Stadium 30–18 last season, WSU made a strong statement at the start of the game by getting to the end zone on their opening drive.

On third down with 14-yards to go, quarterback Bronson Barron threw a 32-yard pass to wide receiver Ty MacPherson and put the Wildcats in Portland State territory. Barron controlled the drive from there, throwing for 28-yards across five different plays.

Lining up in the red zone, Barron found receiver Haze Hadley behind the line of scrimmage. Hadley rushed through to find his way in for a touchdown. An extra point made the score 7–0 for the Wildcats.

After being stopped at midfield, Portland State punted to set up the Wildcats’ offense at their own 10-yard line. Barron found MacPherson for a 9-yard pass, putting Weber State near the 20-yard line.

Lining up on second down with 1 yard to go, Dontae McMillan rushed for 31 yards to put the Wildcats at midfield.

WSU was able to drive to the Vikings’ 23-yard line. Lining up in pistol formation, running back Damon Bankston ran through the middle and maneuvered out of multiple tackles on his 17-yard run to the end zone. A field goal put the score at 14–0 for the Wildcats.

WSU found the end zone again before the end of the half. Lining up on their own 27-yard line after a punt, Barron found wide receiver Jacob Sharp for a 26-yard pass, putting the Wildcats at midfield.

Pushing their way to the Vikings’ 15-yard line, the Wildcats put the ball back in McMillan’s hands. Running down the sideline, McMillan bounced through defenders, miraculously staying in bounds for another Wildcat touchdown.

The last points of the half, WSU came into the third quarter with a 21–0 lead.

After struggling offensively on their opening drive of the half, Portland State punter George Triplett was only able to place WSU at midfield. Making quick work of their great field possession, Barron threw to Sharp on a slant route on the first play of the drive.

Sharp carried the ball near the sideline, where he outran Vikings’ defenders to the end zone; the extra point put the Wildcats up 28–0.

After a pass interference call on cornerback Maxwell Anderson put the Vikings at WSU’s 28-yard line, it looked like PSU was going to score their first points of the night. However, a sack by linebacker Jack Kelly and defensive tackle Kalisi Moli put the Vikings back at the Wildcats’ 37-yard line.

On fourth down with 17-yards to go, PSU quarterback Dante Chachere tried to find wide receiver Mataio Talalemotu in the end zone. Surrounded by WSU defenders, the ball bounced out of the hands of cornerback Eddie Heckard.

Looking like the play would fall dead, linebacker Winston Reid caught the ball moments before it hit the ground for an interception.

Setting up at their own 2-yard line, Weber State fought their way back to midfield. Lining up in the pistol formation, running back Kris Jackson found an opening and ran down the sideline for 23 yards. Barron then found tight end Justin Malone for a 26-yard pass.

Playing from the Vikings’ 2-yard line, tight end Hayden Meacham jumped to grab Barron’s pass in the back of the endzone for a touchdown. A made field goal put the Wildcats up 35–0.

Portland State started off the fourth quarter with a punt. Running the punt back, Hadley slammed his knee into a Portland State defender, ran further and was wrestled down by cornerback Isaiah Avery.

While pulling Hadley down, Avery sat on the returner’s shin, twisting the knee. Medical personnel put Hadley’s leg in a brace and helped him to the sideline.

Portland State eventually found their way to the end zone in the fourth quarter. Over the course of four plays from midfield, Chachere threw for 48 yards, finding Talalemotu in the end zone on a 12-yard pass.

With the score 35–7, Weber State came back onto the field without starters like Barron. A failed onside kick attempt by the Vikings put the Wildcats at midfield to start their drive. With quarterback Kylan Weisser under center, running back Steven Shoats-Thomas pushed through Portland State’s defense, winding down the clock.

Slowly, the Wildcats fought their way to the endzone. Weisser completed a 12-yard pass from the 19-yard line to Treyshun Hurry. With 7 yards to go, Shoats-Thomas ran to the outside and scored for the final touchdown of the game.

The match marked Weber State head coach Jay Hill’s 100th as a Wildcat. Hill’s overall record with the team is 63–37.

Staying on the road, Weber State will take on Montana State at 1 p.m. on Oct. 22.