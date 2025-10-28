Police Blotter 10/28

Leer en Español

Foot chase

On Oct. 15 at around 1:50 a.m., officers were patrolling down 4400 South behind the Weber County Ice Sheet, as there have been recurring homeless encampments in the area. Officers spotted an individual walking through the field who noticed the officers and took off. Officers pursued on foot, eventually catching the individual at the University Broiler and Grill. The individual is looking at potential charges for failing to stop for law enforcement.

Donuts at the Dee

On Oct. 16 at 10:36 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Dee Events Center after receiving reports of an older station wagon doing donuts. When the officers arrived the vehicle had left, but the scent of burnt rubber was strong, and skid marks were found. This is an ongoing issue.

Trespasser on campus

On Oct. 18, officers responded to a trespass in progress at the Student Services Center. A contractor went to lock down the building and found someone inside. The individual fled out the north side of the building. Upon further investigation drug paraphernalia was found.

Dispatched doe

On Oct. 18 at around 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the west side of the Ice Sheet after a car hit a deer. Officers contacted the Department of Natural Resources, and upon getting approval, dealt with the deer.

Scammer sighted

On Oct. 18 at around 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to deal with a scammer. The scammer reportedly wanted gift cards. The officers helped the victim recover their funds and contact their financial institution.

Suspicious persons

On Oct. 20 at 3:27 p.m., Weber State University Police Department officers were dispatched to University Village on a suspicious persons report. The suspects were seen getting onto the OGX bus when officers arrived. When officers reviewed footage in the area the suspects were found to be picking up cigarette butts around cars, there were no attempts to break into cars.