Wildcats deliver the “L” in Logan to the Aggies

Brayson Brown, Assistant Editor
October 28, 2025
Brayson Brown
Weber State University hockey player, Noah Takitani (#13), spars with an Aggie goalie.– Jugador de Hockey de la Universidad de Weber State, Noah Takitani (#13), disputa con el arquero del equipo Aggie

Leer en Español

 

The Weber State Men’s hockey team traveled to Logan to go up against a familiar foe in the Utah State University Aggies.

The Wildcats opened the season with an 8–2 victory over the Aggies in Ogden on Sept. 13. Weber declared dominance by pouring in the goals against their biggest rival. However, at the George S. Eccles Ice Center, things tend to happen differently.

The game started with a bang. Forward Noah Takitani was given a penalty shot and converted to jump into a 1–0 lead, three minutes into the game. Kevin Norwood took advantage of a power play and made it 2–0 for Weber. Makar Klochkov scored three minutes later, with Landen Reed making it 4–0 and quieting the Utah State crowd. However, Utah State clawed their way back and put in three goals within the last 10 minutes of the first period to end it at 4–3 and give life back to the crowd.

“This is a tough place to play. They feed off of their crowd, and that team isn’t going to give up,” Coach Yosh Ryujin said.

The second period was filled with penalties. Both teams combined for seven penalties in a game where rivals were fighting to show their grit and desire to win. Neither team could score, but both goalies made major saves under the circumstances with all the penalties.

The madness arrived again in the third period. Utah State forward Zach Pires scored five minutes in to tie things up. Trevor Loucks then scored a goal at the 12:55 mark to regain the lead for the Wildcats. Backing down was not an option for the Aggies as they then scored two goals to take their first lead of the game, capitalizing on a power play for one of the goals. 31 seconds later, Wildcat Cory Mater scored to tie the game up again at 6–6. Utah State’s Owen Ramsay was disqualified from the game at the 4:14 mark, giving Weber a man advantage for the rest of the game. The Wildcats peppered the Aggie goalie, but they wouldn’t budge and the game moved on to overtime.

Overtime was like the second, with both teams getting a feel for each other after an emotional three periods before moving on to a shootout.

Jaden Hewes scored the only penalty shot, and goalie Owen Yancey kept the Aggies out of the net on all three attempts as Weber State won the game 7–6 in a game of the ages for the fans.

“I mean for a fan, that kind of game, a 7–6 hockey game that was super exciting. That’s the stuff that brings you back to the rink and want to watch more of it,” Ryujin said.

Yancey made 37 saves on the night, with three key defensive plays in the shootout.

“It’s just all about staying composed … It’s just knowing what they are going to do before they are coming down,” Yancey said.

The Wildcats will prepare for a three-game weekend on their home ice next week.

