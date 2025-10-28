The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Weber hosts annual Human Trafficking & Exploitation Symposium

Aisha Rucker, Reporter
October 28, 2025
On Oct. 21, Weber State University hosted its annual Human Trafficking & Exploitation Symposium. It was hosted by Molly Sween, the chair of the Department of Criminal Justice and the Symposium Planning Committee.

“The symposium was created to bring awareness about human trafficking and exploitation in Utah,” Sween said. “Specifically on the exploitation side of the house, we focused on things primarily about youth exploitation on the internet, things like sextortion, sexting, scams and things that tend to target younger children on the internet.”

The idea of the symposium came from President Brad Mortensen back in 2022, who asked Weber State if they could get involved in trying to bring awareness to the issue. “The first year was really community ask that drove it, then the last 2 years in particular, the college I’m housed in has got behind this. This year, it was hosted by the College of Social Sciences and Education,” Sween said.

Over 356 people had registered online and many more registered in person, making this year one of the highest attended to date.

For the event to be in motion, finding the speaker was the first act to getting the stories told for many to hear. “Additionally, this year was the first year under my leadership that we had two breakout sessions,” Sween said. “So that was six separate speakers that were happening at the same time in the same space, and then keynote speakers and panelists.”

With so many speakers and attendees it can be difficult to really connect. “It is challenging to make those connections, but I’m thankful that I’ve been able to leverage some of my professional networks through my work in the criminal justice department,” Sween said.

Though sometimes the signs of human trafficking and domestic violence are not always very apparent, there are ways you can help others when the signs happen.

“A piece of advice I could offer is to know your surroundings and those that are closest to you and pay attention when something seems off,” Sween said. “I think oftentimes people just need someone to ask them the right questions at the right time … If something feels off, then someone feels off, then ask them.”

At the Symposium, it contained breakout sessions, speakers of survivors and tabling resources that range from safe@weber, Know2protect, Hearts Knit Together, Dahlia’s Hope and more.

“We have resources for survivors that are either living in Davis County or have some tie to Davis County. We have an emergency shelter that’s available if they are fleeing a domestic violence relationship or if they need help with a protective order or other housing issues,” said Abby Webb, the prevention advocate at Safe Harbor Crisis Center.

Safe Harbor Crisis Center has resources, groups and educational classes available to help.

The symposium had many speakers talk about how to stay safe and see the signs of trafficking or domestic violence. If you or anyone you know is facing such things, please contact Safe@Weber, 911, or your local Safe Haven.

About the Contributor
Aisha Rucker
Aisha Rucker, News Reporter