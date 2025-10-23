The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
Senate Meeting 10/20

Kyle Greenawalt, Reporter
October 23, 2025
Anna Kuglar
The empty Skyroom on the forth floor of the Shepard Union building where the Senate Meeting is supposed to be taking place.

Meeting Notes:

The meeting began with a discussion and presentation about statistics concerning student attendance and financial aid, as well as new students that were enrolled this semester.

After the numbers were discussed, there were early renderings shown for the new Wildcat Crossing student housing that will be put in where the practice fields are across from the bus station west of the Outdoor Adventure & Welcome Center.

The student housing will hold approximately 500 beds and is expected to break ground in November. It is projected to finish in fall of 2027 or 2028. There will also be basketball courts and other fields incorporated into a public area of the housing.

Sports:

The topic of upcoming sporting events, such as the football and soccer game that will be played on Oct. 25, came up during the meeting. There was also mention of Weber’s, currently undefeated, hockey team with a record of 12 wins to 0 losses.

Events:

There was feedback given about the recent dance from students in attendance and requests for more dances to be put on.

Discussion of another dance to be put on in the spring began during the meeting but no final plans were made.

A Halloween event being put on during Halloween for everyone who wished to attend was also mentioned, the event will begin at 11 a.m. and continue till 1 p.m. consisting of soup and bread bowls as well as tables from different departments with interactive games and prizes.

There will also be a contest for best costume as well as best group costume, after 1 p.m. There will be movies shown in Shepherd Union for those who wish to participate.

For students in student housing there will also be another costume fall party with events that include tarot card reading and drinks for students.

Budget:

The main discussion regarding budget was about KWCR who had requested a specific amount of funding to help with an upcoming trip to a conference that universities around the country are going to attend.

The conference concerns efforts that other universities are making to reach out through low power FM radio to recruit new students.

The club had requested an amount that was motioned to be amended for concerns that it would take too much of the budget. Senators expressed opinions saying they wished for funding to go more towards events that incorporate more students rather than a select group of students.

Others voiced concerns that this would be the first club that they wouldn’t give the full amount of money to and the fairness of the act.

The original amount requested was $2,700 but after discussion and vote it was amended down to $2,000.

If clubs or organizations at Weber State University wish to look for additional funding or would like to request financial aid for events there is the opportunity to attend the senate meetings and ask for funding from the senate.

Kyle Greenawalt
Anna Kuglar
