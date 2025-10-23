Wildcats men’s soccer sweeps homestand

Weber State University’s men’s soccer club came out of their double header victories at home, beating Utah Tech University 2–0 on Oct. 18 before downing the University of Utah 2–1 the following morning.

Weber State vs. Utah Tech

With fans wrapped in blankets and coats at Spence Eccles Ogden Community Sports Complex, Weber fought through the cold to win through goals from forwards Jaiden Marriott and Connor Williams. Wildcat midfielder Corbin Bodily’s attacking play also proved crucial in this match, assisting Marriott’s winning goal.

Weber coach Duane Ralphs was pleased with how the team reacted to their 2–1 loss to Utah State University in Logan on Oct. 11, their only defeat of the season so far.

“We lost our form a little bit,” Ralphs said. “It’s good to get the win tonight after that game. I’m super excited that the boys were able to respond in the second half, and it’s gonna be really important for us to keep our form between now and the end of the season as we go into regionals. The guys played well. We’ve had some adversity against this Utah Tech team, and this is a really good team. They’re definitely much improved from the first time we played them, but we are as well.”

After a scoreless first half, Weber State regrouped and “closed down the space” in midfield according to Ralphs. With this compactness, the Wildcats advanced up the pitch with a string of passes through midfield and into the wide area. Bodily raced down the right wing and put a shot on frame that was saved by the Utah Tech goalkeeper, who could only spill the ball into the path of Williams. The Weber winger made no mistake from close range, bringing the score to 1–0.

Minutes later, Marriott doubled the Wildcats’ advantage and put the result beyond a doubt. Facing away from the goal, Marriott laid the ball off to Bodily before making a run into the box and receiving the returning pass. Through on goal, Marriott skipped past the goalkeeper and finished with his left foot.

Weber State defender and captain Cooper Crabtree, a 2024 All-American nominee, stood firm at the back and ensured the purple clean sheet on the night. Though he was happy with the result, Crabtree understands their winning form is not something they can “take for granted.”

“Every team is coming for us,” Crabtree said. “We’ve got a target on our back, so we just have to keep working and showing them who Weber State really is. It’s a time to lead by example, especially when it gets stressful or physical.”

Weber State vs. University of Utah

Just 13 hours after the Utah Tech match, Weber hosted the U at Wildcat Field and honored those who have been affected by breast cancer with a pink-out game on Oct. 18, winning 2–1 in the process.

Supporters lined the stands and observed a moment of silence at halftime in solidarity with victims and survivors of the disease. At full time, the pink-clad fans took the field and posed for a photo with both teams to raise awareness for something that transcends the world of sports.

In a warmer setting than the previous night, Weber State engaged the Utes in a physical bout that ended with a last-gasp winner from Bodily following Marriott’s second goal of the weekend.

Weber State coach Mike Genta knows how close the match was and what it will take to have success during the latter stages of the season in light of the “fantastic” feeling the win evoked.

“We just have to have more poise and patience,” Genta said. “We panicked a little and got a little too direct and it took us out of our game. But, once we settled back in, the opportunities came and we capitalized. We’re a little banged up injury-wise, but I think we’ve made the adaptations and I like where we’re at.”

To open the scoring, Wildcat playmaker Tomas Paraizo played Marriott in behind the Utah defensive line with a pass from midfield. Marriott latched onto the delivery inside the penalty area on the right side and fired a low shot into the net with.

In the second half, Utah got their equalizer when Will Wiest made his way into the Weber State penalty area and turned in the corner kick delivery to bring the score to 1–1.

With only seconds remaining on the clock, the Wildcats found success in Bodily, who linked up with forward Cole Bailey before rifling the ball past the Utah goalkeeper and into the top corner.

Beyond the goal, it was an emotional match for Bodily due to his own familial experience with breast cancer.

“I have a Grandmother who passed from breast cancer,” Bodily said. “It’s very special to be wearing pink and to be able to get a win on a day when we support breast cancer awareness. I love this cause, and we look forward to doing more with it in the future.”

With this win, it is possible for Weber to clinch the league trophy should they defeat Brigham Young University in Provo on Oct. 24.

Leer en Español aquí.