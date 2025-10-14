The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
Wildcat volleyball sweeps homecoming weekend

Grayson Freestone, Reporter
October 14, 2025
Shenoa Oliver
The women’s volleyball team celebrates their victory after winning the game.– El equipo femenino de volleyball celebrates su victoria después de ganar el partido.

Weber State University volleyball continued their home stand with two wins against Eastern Washington University and the University of Idaho, bumping their record to 12–5 before an extended road trip.

Weber State vs. Eastern Washington

The Wildcats came out flying against the Eagles. After shaking off a quick point by the Eagles to open, the Wildcats scored nine of the next 10 points with dominant play at the net, leading to a 25–11 win and an early 1–0 advantage.

However, momentum quickly dissipated in set two. Weber came out flat, while the Eastern Washington flipped things around and jumped out to a quick 8–2 lead.

The Wildcats slowly fought back to tie it 24–24, but they were never able to take a lead, resulting in a 26–24 loss.

Head Coach Jeremiah Larsen was displeased with his team’s performance after dominating early on.

“I didn’t like set two at all,” Larsen said. “(EWU) played harder in the second set, and we took way too long to respond to their effort.”

Nevertheless, he was complimentary of how everyone responded to hardship, saying, “I’m happy with how our team responded through adversity … We didn’t scream and yell at each other. We just said, ‘Hey, this is not who we are. We know we can play more disciplined volleyball.’ And they settled into their identity. And the next thing you know, we were starting to take off.”

“It was just being able to come back together, rely on each other and refocus … Going into the third set, it gave us that much more motivation to be focused on what we needed to accomplish,” said senior outside hitter Kaylie Ray.

They did just that, going on to win the next two sets, 25–15 and 25–19, to win their 11th game of the season.

The team was looking forward to Saturday’s annual alumni game against Idaho.

“It’ll be fun to see old players, players that played here before me, players that played for me,” Larsen said. “I always like alumni weekend because I have a lot of good memories about those players and what they’ve done for our program.”

Weber State vs. Idaho

Many familiar faces were on the scene for the Nancy Weir Alumni Match, including many former players, former assistant athletic trainers and Hall of Famer Nancy Weir.

Larsen specifically mentioned Weir and the decision to name the match after her, saying, “We wanted to name it because Nancy Weir is Weber State volleyball.”

As for the game, despite a 25–18 win in the first set, the Wildcats made some early mistakes. However, they called on the lessons they learned against Eastern Washington to clean things up and play like they are capable of.

“I think it helped a lot because it showed us what can happen when we lose our focus,” said junior middle blocker Stacia Barker. “And then we can prove to ourselves what can happen when we are together.”

“It’s nice to get a sweep,” Larsen said. “I think we respected them, something we didn’t do a very good job against Eastern Washington.”

“We still have opportunities to get better because they are playing good volleyball and they’re going to pose some unique challenges which we need to figure out how to deal with,” Larsen said.

“I’m super humbled by all the alumni that came back,” Larsen said. “And I’m excited about all the people that came to watch.”

Leer en Español aquí.

Grayson Freestone
Grayson Freestone, Sports Reporter