Police Blotter 10/14

Henry Craig, Reporter
October 14, 2025
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.

Trespassers on the mountain

On Sept. 23, Weber State University Police Department officers spotted three unknown individuals hiking around the “Flaming W” on the mountainside above campus. An officer attempted to make contact with the individuals, but they did not respond. Eventually the officer made the hike up to the “W” but the individuals were nowhere to be found.

Injured deer

On Sept. 23, a deer was found wounded in between the Weber County Ice Sheet and the Jamba Juice located on Harrison Boulevard. After officers contacted the wildlife authority the deer was dealt with.

Reckless riding

On Sept. 26, two youths were spotted riding electric bikes recklessly along Old Post Road, failing to stop at stop signs. By the time police arrived the individuals could not be found.

Homeless encampments

On Sept. 26, Weber State University police got a vagrancy report on the west side of the Ice Sheet. Officers deal with issues of homelessness by requesting the unhoused to vacate the area, officers will also point the unhoused in the direction of various resources such as the Lantern House or the Ogden Homeless Advocates.

Doggy!

On Sept. 29, a dog was left unattended in a car in the A2 parking lot. The windows were cracked and the dog was not in distress. Upon speaking with the owner officers learned the dog had issues being left alone at the owner’s apartment. Officers advised the owner on resources to help train the dog.

Lewd acts

On Sept. 29 a Weber State employee reported two individuals engaging in lewd acts at the old frisbee golf course behind the Ice Sheet. The report came in at 12:15 p.m. and the officers are in the process of reaching out to the parties involved.

False reports

On Sept. 30, suspicious circumstances were reported via Code Purple at the fitness center. Upon investigation officers found nothing suspicious. The report came from an individual with a history of making false allegations without malicious intent.

Speeding

On Sept. 30 at 10:47 p.m. on 4600 S and Harrison Boulevard, an individual was pulled over for speeding. The officers found a joint and other drug paraphernalia in the car, though there was no evidence that the individual was under the influence while driving. The drugs were confiscated and destroyed.

Leer en Español aquí.

About the Contributor
Henry Craig
Henry Craig, News Reporter