Weber students unite for homecoming

Skylar Wolfe, Reporter
October 14, 2025
Elmer Pena
Students that hosted the Homecoming dance pose for a photo.//. Estudiantes que fueron los anfitriones del baile de homecoming posan para la foto.

Homecoming week was in full swing with alumni returning to campus and freshmen attending their first college homecoming events. Beyond the tailgates, dances and games, homecoming is more than just events. It’s a living expression of Weber State University’s identity.

Homecoming itself is a celebration of Weber State pride and bleeding purple,” said Mia Foster, Weber State University Student Association Student Body President. “I think it really does show off why students come here and the excitement of the college experience itself.”

Foster added that the celebration also reaches beyond campus.

“I truly believe it’s reminding the surrounding area that we’re here, we’re proud, and the Wildcat family is continuing strong.” Foster said.

For alumni, homecoming carries a sense of return and reflection.

“It’s an opportunity to reflect on where you’ve come so far within the semester, for students, and then a chance to celebrate that,” 2017 graduate Jasmine Pittman said. “The overall understanding of what homecoming is coming back to yourself. It’s coming back to a place that made you feel seen, heard, and safe, but also pushed you to be better and stronger than you were before.”

Foster said homecoming helps connect current students with alumni, strengthening Weber State’s sense of community.

“It’s neat hearing alumni or past students mentioning those different aspects to homecoming because it’s just such a monumental and nostalgic event,” Foster said.

Homecoming is a valued tradition, but that does not mean it will stay the same every year. If students have ideas for homecoming or other events WSUSA is always looking for suggestions.

Krystal Orantes, the vice president of WSUSA advocacy and unity team, said that they considered different student situations when planning events such as students who commute to campus using the bus system.

“This year, we took a lot of feedback to see when students would be able to go to events,” Orantes said. “Seeing past history events, to see how they’ve been able to succeed and how we can continue making them succeed even further and how we can expand the event so each student can attend something and still have that homecoming experience.”

Orantes said that homecoming can help each student showcase what they love to do in their own way. Events like light the W, the homecoming dance or the homecoming football game all provide these opportunities for students. These events can also give students a chance to meet new people and experience a fuller college experience.

“We have a whole bunch of international students this year, which is awesome, which means we have a bigger student base coming to these events … allowing them to experience college life,” Orantes said.

Dakoda Bird, a freshman at Weber State and the traditions chair for Weber’s Activities Team, said that homecoming is an American college culture that creates a community for the students.

“Homecoming, those big dances and the football games — that’s for sure a good way to bring everyone together.” Bird said.

Foster said that she’s seen many students joining in on the campus events.

“Just this week, we’ve seen an influx of students getting involved … It was super cool to see the students hanging out, having a good time and enjoying the college experience, especially during midterms,” Foster said.

Orantes added that homecoming gives students a chance to breathe.

“I hope this was an opportunity for everyone to at least take a breather … and have a moment where you can, at least, for an hour, pretend everything is fine,” Orantes said.

Pittman said that students need that in-person interaction to help them feel like their purpose is bigger than just going to class every day.

“It’s about having pride and joy in where you are and just having camaraderie with others who feel the same way,” Pittman said.

The end of homecoming week isn’t the end of student focused activities at Weber State, they are held throughout the school year.

Coming to events on campus can do more than simply get students out of the house; they provide resources and opportunities that students might not have known were available to them.

“I feel that that’s what allows students to want to come to these events because they’re getting such an amazing opportunity, and they’re getting resources they potentially may have not known they could have grabbed,” Orantes said.

Leer en Español aquí.

